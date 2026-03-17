Internationally Acclaimed Artist Krista Kim Comes to Toronto Tech Week 2026 - Exploring intersection of Human Identity and Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how we create, communicate, and authenticate identity, one of the defining questions of our time is becoming increasingly urgent: how do we protect and uplift human agency, creativity, identity, and dignity in an AI-accelerated world?

That question will sit at the center of When Worlds Converge: Art, AI & the Future of Human-Centered Innovation, a flagship Toronto Tech Week event presented by Schulich Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Pursuits Inc, and Demo Room.

The event marks the first public announcement and advance look inside Heart Space, a groundbreaking immersive digital artwork by internationally acclaimed Canadian-Korean artist Krista Kim, returning home after major exhibitions across Hong Kong, London, Barcelona, Seoul, Dubai, Las Vegas, New York, and more, ahead of the Canadian exhibition tour launching in 2027.

Known internationally for her exploration of digital consciousness, Krista Kim’s work investigates how emerging technologies shape perception, communication, and human experience. Her career includes exhibitions at the Hermitage Museum, Times Square, the Sphere Las Vegas, and appearances as a Cultural Leader at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She has been recognized by UNESCO as one of 50 Minds for the Next 50 and is widely regarded as one of the leading voices shaping the future relationship between art, technology, and human consciousness.

Heart Space is the world’s first collaborative AI-generative immersive artwork driven by real-time biometric data. Transforming participants’ heartbeats into dynamic colours and waveforms, it creates a continuously evolving collective composition. The result is immersive, emotional, and deeply human.

The event also offers a first look at the technology behind the experience from Tenbeo, the Brussels-based biotechnology company helping bring Heart Space to life. In an era of rising concern around digital identity and proof-of-humanity, the work offers both an artistic and technological lens into how biometric systems may shape authentication and digital integrity.

A featured cross-disciplinary panel will convene leaders from art, technology, entrepreneurship, and digital trust to explore how human-centered innovation can shape the future of AI, identity, and human agency.

The evening brings together founders, investors, artists, technologists, institutional leaders, and builders around one of the most urgent conversations of our time.

Guests can expect:

Welcome & national launch announcement

Keynote by Krista Kim

Cross-disciplinary panel discussion

Immersive art activation in Demo Room (Toronto's Creative Compound)

(Toronto's Creative Compound) Live biometric demonstrations

Networking reception and startup tech demos

The evening continues with a curated after-party experience, designed to bring Toronto’s innovation and creative communities together.

After-Party Presented by Black Entrepreneurship Alliance &YSpace

Featuring 4KORNERS and DJ P

and Food stations hosted by YSpace & The Black Entrepreneurship Alliance



While the full Heart Space exhibition will launch in 2027, this 2026 event offers a rare early encounter with the work and a first look at the vision behind one of the country’s most ambitious future-facing art and technology experiences.

The event is being brought to life through a powerful coalition of partners including Silver Sponsors Desjardins and Audrey S. Hellyer Charitable Foundation; an after-party presented by Black Entrepreneurship Alliance, and YSpace; Bronze Sponsors Sandbox Centre, LW Capital Corporation and 4KORNERS; Community Sponsors TiE Toronto, Foresight Canada, Tidal Commerce, Zeifmans LLP, Schulich Venture Academy, Peak R&D, Sirelico Advisory, reIGNITE Conference, ChainPatrol, DJ P; and a growing network of Ecosystem Partners helping shape the evening.

For those interested in where art, AI, biometrics, identity, and digital trust are heading, When Worlds Converge promises to be one of the defining experiences of Toronto Tech Week 2026.

Event registration is now open: https://luma.com/6zzd1jlt

Quotes

Chris Carder:

"The future depends on our ability to bring different worlds into meaningful dialogue. Tech communities cannot build what comes next in isolation: especially at a moment when AI is raising profound questions about identity, trust, and human agency. At Schulich, we are continuing to spark those conversations across disciplines and communities."

Krista Kim:

"I’m honoured to speak at Toronto Tech Week alongside leaders shaping the future of innovation. Canada understands that technology must serve humanity, and Toronto has emerged as an important place for conversations about ethical technology, creativity, and human-centered design. Bringing Heart Space home for this moment feels deeply meaningful."

Marla Wasser:

"Innovation is not built in silos, it happens when creativity, conscious technology, education, and community converge. This event creates space for exactly that kind of encounter. Through Heart Space, we are invited to imagine what becomes possible when these worlds meet. It is a powerful reminder that art can illuminate new perspectives and help shape the future of human experience."

Demo Room:

“Toronto has always thrived at the intersection of creativity and innovation. At Demo Room, we believe the future of culture will be shaped where technology, community, art, and entrepreneurship meet. Supporting the launch of Heart Space during Toronto Tech Week reflects exactly the kind of dialogue and collaboration we want to foster: bringing together builders, artists, and thinkers to explore what the next era of creative innovation looks like.”

About Schulich Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship

The Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Schulich School of Business develops accelerator and incubator programs, ecosystem partnerships, and innovation-focused work-integrated learning opportunities for students and alumni.

About Pursuits Inc

Founded by Marla Wasser in 2007, Pursuits Inc.'s mission is to build bridges across the art, technology, and cultural ecosystems. Working closely with our global network of artists and clients, Pursuits creates transformative art moments, leveraging its expertise in curation and advisory to expand access to art that educates, inspires, and drives impact.

About Demo Room

Demo Room is a purpose-built creative compound in Toronto designed for immersive cultural programming, brand activations, and large-scale creative projects. More than a venue, it serves as a meeting point for creators, artists, producers, technologists, and brands to collaborate and activate ideas within one flexible environment.

Media Contacts

Chris Carder

Executive Director

Schulich Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Email: ccarder@schulich.yorku.ca

Sarah Hayward

Marketing & Communications Specialist

Schulich School of Business

shayward@schulich.yorku.ca