SurgePays Launches Nationwide LinkUp Mobile Promotion to Accelerate Subscriber Growth

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a wireless and fintech point-of-sale platform serving subprime and underserved consumers, today announced that its prepaid wireless brand, LinkUp Mobile, has launched a limited-time “Buy One Month, Get One Free” promotion across all five LinkUp plans. The campaign is designed to support the onboarding of new retail dealers while driving subscriber activations through the Company’s nationwide retail distribution network during the peak tax season purchasing period. The campaign is also expected to attract new retail partners seeking additional revenue opportunities through prepaid wireless activations and recurring monthly service payments.

LinkUp Mobile provides contract-free prepaid wireless service sold primarily through neighborhood convenience stores and local retail locations. The promotion will be available to merchants and independent sales organizations across the Company’s nationwide retail network, enabling store clerks to activate new wireless lines directly through the SurgePays point-of-sale platform.

As SurgePays continues expanding its prepaid wireless footprint, targeted promotions like this help drive new subscriber activations while increasing engagement across the Company’s growing retail distribution network. Each new subscriber activated through the platform should contribute recurring monthly service revenue while strengthening relationships with retail merchants who promote and facilitate wireless sales at the point of purchase.

Because SurgePays operates both the retail point-of-sale platform and its own wireless service offerings, the Company is uniquely positioned to drive subscriber growth directly through its nationwide merchant network.

“LinkUp Mobile has continued to gain traction, surpassing 100,000 active subscriber lines earlier this year,” said Derron Winfrey, President of Sales and Operations at SurgePays. “This promotion is designed to accelerate subscriber growth by leveraging our retail distribution network and strong merchant engagement. Early results have been encouraging, with increased activations and strong participation from store partners actively promoting the offer.”

Mr. Winfrey added, “Our merchants appreciate the simplicity of the offer, and launching the campaign during tax season aligns with a period when many prepaid customers are more likely to activate or switch service.”

For more information on LinkUp Mobile visit:

https://linkupmobile.com/

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands and a proprietary point-of-sale platform inside thousands of retail locations. This infrastructure supports SIM activations, top-ups, financial transactions, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and underbanked customers.

SurgePays is building on this foundation by advancing into data driven marketing and digital partnerships that monetize verified consumer engagement. This approach creates recurring high margin revenue streams while expanding the company’s reach across both online and retail channels. SurgePays aims to become a leading digital marketplace and data intelligence platform serving the one-third of America that relies on prepaid and subprime financial services.

Visit www.SurgePays.com and www.ProgramBenefits.com for more information.

SurgePays Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition, and statements regarding subscriber growth, distribution expansion, and operating scale.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar terminology.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, maintain retail distribution relationships, expand our merchant platform, and achieve anticipated subscriber growth.

Additional information regarding these and other risks can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

SurgePays@KCSA.com