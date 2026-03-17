As Fuel Prices Rise, ARKO Has Saved its Customers More Than $3.75 Million on Fuel Through its Fueling America’s Future Campaign and Earning Cents-Off Fuel Through its fas REWARDS® App

RICHMOND, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that customers have saved more than $3.75 million on fuel since the launch of its Fueling America’s Future campaign. This milestone reflects ARKO’s continued commitment to delivering meaningful value at the pump during a period of rising fuel prices.

Of the $3.75 million in total savings, more than $3.25 million came from the Company’s Fueling America’s Future stackable cents‑off promotions, while an additional $500,000 was saved through base fas REWARDS® points that members earned on everyday purchases and redeemed for fuel discounts.

“We launched Fueling America’s Future to help customers save when they need it most — and these savings show how powerful that commitment has become,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO Corp. “Saving our customers more than $3.75 million at the pump is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of, and we’re going to keep pushing value forward for every customer we serve.”

Through Fueling America’s Future, fas REWARDS® members can save up to $2.50 per gallon by stacking cents‑off fuel rewards earned through qualifying in‑store purchases. With a 20‑gallon fill‑up, members can save up to $50, delivering one of the most significant fuel savings opportunities in the convenience store industry.

Manufacturer‑supported offers currently available include:

Buy 2 Frito‑Lay 7.75–8 oz Bag of Chips for $8 and get $0.50 off per gallon

Buy 2 Monster Energy Juice Voodoo Grape 16 oz or Monster Energy Ultra Punk Punch 16 oz for $5.50 and get $0.50 off per gallon

Buy 2 Gatorade 28 oz for $5.50 and get $0.25 off per gallon

Buy 2 Kinder Joy 0.7 oz for $2.50 each and get $0.25 off per gallon

In addition to promotional offers, customers earn points on every transaction — 10 points for every $1 spent in store and 5 points for every gallon of fuel purchased. Every 250 points can be redeemed for 5¢ off per gallon, giving members even more ways to layer savings. Combined, these promotions and points have helped fas REWARDS® members generate over $3.75 million in savings to date.

“Between high‑value promotional offers and everyday points, fas REWARDS® members are saving faster than ever,” said Michael Bloom, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at ARKO Corp. “Our customers are feeling the impact of rising fuel costs, and we’re proud that this program is delivering millions of dollars in real value back into their pockets.”

Fueling America’s Future savings are available across ARKO’s more than 1,000 convenience stores.

About fas REWARDS®

fas REWARDS®, ARKO’s free loyalty program, delivers everyday value through better in‑store pricing, personalized offers, fuel rewards, and more. The new fas REWARDS® app provides an even more intuitive experience with live fuel prices, gamification, and mobile payments. New members currently receive a $10 enrollment incentive, making this the perfect time to join.

The new fas REWARDS® app is available for download now on iOS and Android.

For more information, visit www.fasrewards.com.





About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our retail segment operates retail convenience stores under more than 25 regional store brands in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. Our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; our fleet fueling segment includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations), and commissions from the sales of fuel using proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and our GPM Petroleum segment primarily engages in inter-segment transactions related to the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of our sites that sell fuel in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments. In February 2026, we completed the initial public offering of our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp., which is the primary operating entity for the wholesale, fleet fueling, and GPMP segments. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.

Media Contact

Jordan Mann ARKO Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com