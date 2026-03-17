Shimmick Secures $256 Million in Infrastructure Projects Supporting Water Systems in California and Texas

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick”) (Nasdaq: SHIM), a national leader in complex infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has secured approximately $256 million in new infrastructure projects, advancing the company’s plans to grow within its core expertise of water and electrical infrastructure in key markets of California and Texas.

The newly awarded work includes major stormwater and flood protection projects in California and a wastewater treatment plant expansion in Texas. “These awards reflect the strategy we have put in place to expand our capabilities across critical infrastructure sectors,” said Ural Yal, Chief Executive Officer of Shimmick. “Water infrastructure has long been a core strength for Shimmick, and projects like these demonstrate how our teams deliver complex solutions that protect communities and support growing regions.”

Major Flood Protection and Stormwater Improvements in California

Shimmick was awarded the Vista Grande Drainage Basin Improvements Project in Daly City, California, valued at approximately $180 million. The project will modernize the basin’s stormwater infrastructure through the construction of a large underground drainage tunnel and new conveyance structures that allow stormwater to move more efficiently during heavy rainfall events. The improvements address storm-related flooding in the Vista Grande Watershed, where large storms can overwhelm Daly City’s existing canal and tunnel system and cause uncontrolled runoff into Lake Merced, affecting a community of more than 100,000 residents. Shimmick’s work also includes new diversion structures, culverts, outfall systems, and supporting mechanical and electrical infrastructure to improve drainage capacity throughout the basin.

Shimmick was also awarded the Napa River/Napa Creek Flood Protection Project – Floodwalls North of the Bypass in Napa, California, valued at approximately $32 million. The project will construct nearly 1.3 miles of floodwalls along sections of the Napa River as part of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District’s long-running flood management program. Once complete, the improvements will help protect more than 2,000 homes and businesses from flooding.

Wastewater Expansion in Texas

Shimmick was selected for a subcontract on the Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion Project package in Austin, Texas, as part of the Construction Manager at Risk program, valued at approximately $44 million. The project supports the expansion of the Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant to 100 million gallons per day, helping the City of Austin accommodate continued population growth and increasing wastewater treatment demand.

Shimmick’s work includes the construction of water-bearing concrete structures, underground piping systems, and the installation of process equipment and associated infrastructure required to support the facility’s increased treatment capacity.

“The state of Texas is a market where infrastructure investment priorities and needs closely align with our skillset and our strategic objectives,” Yal added. “We are proud to be part of this great Project that will serve the residents of Austin for many years to come.”

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM) is an industry leader in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions that strengthen critical markets across water, energy, climate resilience, and sustainable transportation. We integrate technical excellence with collaborative project delivery methods to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure solutions that accelerate economic growth and empower communities nationwide. With a track record spanning over a century, Shimmick, headquartered in California, unites a deep engineering heritage with an entrepreneurial spirit to tackle today's most complex infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit www.shimmick.com.

Investor Relations: IR@shimmick.com 1-949-704-2350

Media Contact: Lee Ann Ballew LeeAnn.Ballew@shimmick.com