OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Highlights Varon Wellness Expansion with Introduction of Bucked Up® Lightly Carbonated Protein Beverage in Canada

WARWICK, NY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC, the “Company”) today highlighted continued strategic momentum within Varon Corp’s Canadian subsidiary, Varon Wellness, through the planned introduction of Bucked Up Lightly Carbonated Protein, an innovative ready-to-drink protein beverage, into the Canadian market. OZOP has previously entered into a binding letter of intent for a proposed transaction with Varon Corp.

Varon Wellness maintains an established partnership with Bucked Up, one of North America’s fastest-growing performance nutrition brands with over 500 products selling in 55,000 stores worldwide (@buckedup). Varon Wellness serves as the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Bucked Up products in Canada, and the introduction of Bucked Up Lightly Carbonated Protein represents a natural extension of that relationship while further expanding the Bucked Up product portfolio available to Canadian consumers. The total Canadian non alcoholic beverages market was valued at US $9 billion in 2024.

Bucked Up Lightly Carbonated Protein is a ready-to-drink beverage with 25 grams of protein, no fat, no sugar and no caffeine, designed to combine the functional benefits of protein with the refreshing experience of a lightly carbonated beverage. The product provides a convenient format for consumers seeking nutritional support for active lifestyles while maintaining the drinkability of a sparkling beverage.

The product has also received industry recognition, having been awarded “Best Innovation” at the 2025 Arnold Sports Festival, one of the most prominent global gatherings in the fitness and performance nutrition industry. The award recognizes innovation in product development within the sports nutrition category. Additional information regarding the Arnold Innovation Awards can be found at: https://www.arnoldsports.com

“Bucked Up has built a powerful brand within the performance nutrition space, and we are excited to continue expanding our relationship by introducing Bucked Up Lightly Carbonated Protein into the Canadian market,” said Benjamin Schubert, Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp. “The product represents an innovative format within the protein category, combining functionality with the refreshing experience consumers expect from modern beverage products.”

“Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient ways to incorporate protein into their daily routines,” said Lior Srulovicz, President and Chief Financial Officer of Varon Corp. “Products like Bucked Up Lightly Carbonated Protein demonstrate how the category continues to evolve beyond traditional ready-to-drink shakes, and we believe this innovation presents a compelling opportunity within the Canadian market.”

About Bucked Up

Bucked Up (https://www.buckedup.com/; https://ca.buckedup.com/) is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 55,000 stores worldwide.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, aligned with one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally, and SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.



Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.



About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities, and Vitagua, Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale.



Varon Wellness also includes a strategic, high-impact investment in Unity Electro Fest, a major Canadian music festival with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.



About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.



About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.



This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s public filings which can be found at www.sec.gov



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“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”



Investor Relations Contact – Ozop



The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

www.thewaypointrefinery.com



https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

https://x.com/benjamin_varon

www.varoncorp.com



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