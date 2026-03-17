AVAX One Engages Treehouse To Expand Yield Generation on AVAX Holdings

More Than 800,000 AVAX Currently Staked and Expected To Generate Approximately 6% Yield

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), has engaged Treehouse , a digital assets infrastructure firm, to expand the Company’s yield-generating capabilities on its AVAX holdings.

To date, AVAX One has deployed more than 800,000 AVAX into tAVAX, which is Treehouse’s DeFi-ready liquid staking primitive for Avalanche. Powered by BENQI, tAVAX functions as a gateway to enhanced yield, DeFi utility, and onchain fixed income. It is designed to capture yield through interest rate arbitrage, while remaining composable across DeFi.

Based on current market dynamics and estimates from Treehouse, the Company currently anticipates generating approximately 6% yield on its assets deposited with Treehouse*. Based on the results of this initial deployment, the Company may expand its deployments with Treehouse’s onchain infrastructure capabilities.

"Part of our broader Avalanche treasury strategy is to utilize our AVAX Holdings as productively as possible," said Jolie Kahn, chief executive officer of AVAX One. "The Avalanche network already offers some of the most attractive staking opportunities in all of crypto. By deploying a portion of our holdings with Treehouse, we are taking advantage of an opportunity to both further expand and diversify our yield potential.”

Brandon Goh, co-founder and CEO of Treehouse, commented, “As digital assets become more widely incorporated into institutional balance sheets, treasury capital increasingly requires defined structures for onchain deployment. tAssets like tAVAX are designed to support that transition, and we are pleased to support AVAX One’s treasury strategy.”

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is the first publicly traded Avalanche Treasury company, building the premier institutional gateway to the onchain financial economy powered by the Avalanche blockchain network. Through AVAX accumulation, onchain yield, and strategic acquisitions, the Company aims to compound long-term value for its shareholders while supporting the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. Led by a team of veterans from institutional finance and public company backgrounds and advised by leaders from across the digital asset industry, AVAX One is being built to be a scalable, regulated gateway for public market investors to participate in the growth of the onchain economy. For more information, visit www.avax-one.com.

About Treehouse

Treehouse, a digital assets infrastructure firm and the decentralized arm of the parent company Treehouse Labs, is at the forefront of revolutionizing the decentralized fixed income market. Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income products and primitives across chains through tAssets , liquid staking tokens that empower its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.

Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products and primitives into digital assets. Treehouse is dedicated to creating safer and more predictable return alternatives for both individual investors and institutions.

For more information, visit Treehouse’s official page or follow Treehouse on X and Discord .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the anticipated benefits and timing of the completion of the proposed offering and related transactions, the intended use of proceeds from the PIPE offering, expectations regarding future capital raising activity, the assets to be held by the Company, expectations regarding adoption of the Avalanche network, the expected future market, price and liquidity of the digital assets the Company acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other entities in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, the expected financial impacts of the proposed transactions described herein, and the timing of the closing of the PIPE offering. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the proposed transactions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions and the proposed AVAX strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of AVAX and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's securities may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The statements made in this press release are not intended to be projections of the Company's future results nor an offer of a future securities transaction by the Company. Any offering in the future will be made through compliance with all applicable regulations and the filing of appropriate documents with the SEC, as required under those regulations.

DISCLAIMER

*The anticipated yield is based on Treehouse’s forward-looking views, internal models, and assumptions regarding market conditions, digital assets volatility, protocol yield, and strategy implementation. These assumptions may not materialize, and actual performance may differ materially. No guarantee is made that the anticipated yield will reach its target.

The targeted return is presented solely for illustrative purposes to communicate investment objectives. It does not represent actual performance and should not be relied upon when making an investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no representation is made that any investment will achieve its objects or avoid losses.

AVAX One Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

AVX@elevate-ir.com

AVAX One Media Contact

Ethan Lyle

Prospero

avax-one@prosperoadvisors.xyz

Treehouse Media Contact