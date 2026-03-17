Sofwave Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Achieves Full-Year Profitability

Record quarterly revenue in fourth quarter of $28.9M, +58% year-over-year growth; IFRS gross margin of 75.6%

Fourth quarter pulse recurring revenue of $13.2M, +83% year-over-year growth

Full fiscal year 2025 revenue of $87.6M, +47% year-over-year growth; IFRS gross margin of 75.3%

Company achieves net profitability with full fiscal year 2025 IFRS and non-IFRS net income of $5.5M and $7.8M, respectively, versus a net loss of $4.5M and $2.1M, respectively, in the same period last year

Approximately 2,700 Sofwave systems sold to date and more than 770,000 Sofwave treatments administered since commercialization

Installed base continues to expand globally with systems placed across more than 50 countries





SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, for the period ended December 31, 2025, and recent business highlights. The Company delivered record fourth quarter revenue of $28.9 million and achieved full-year IFRS profitability in 2025, marking an important milestone in Sofwave’s continued growth and operating leverage.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $28.9M; representing 58% year-over-year growth Recurring revenue of $13.2M, a year-over-year increase of 83%, representing 46% of total revenue Gross Profit was $21.9M, a year-over-year increase of 55% IFRS and *Non-IFRS Gross Margin: 75.6% IFRS Operating Income: $4.2M; *Non-IFRS: $4.6M IFRS Net Income: $4.1M; *Non-IFRS: $4.6M Cash from Operating Activities : $8.5 million compared to $0.4M in the corresponding period

of $28.9M; representing 58% year-over-year growth Full Fiscal 2025 Revenue of $87.6M, representing 47% year-over-year growth Recurring revenue of $37.7M, a year-over-year increase of 62%, representing 43% of total revenue Gross Profit was $66.0M, a year-over-year increase of 45% IFRS and *Non-IFRS Gross Margin : 75.3% IFRS Operating Income/Loss: $6.9M; as compared to an operating loss of $3.6M during Full Fiscal Year of 2024; *Non-IFRS: $9.2M IFRS Net Income: $5.5M; as compared to a net loss of $4.5M in full fiscal 2024; *Non-IFRS: $7.8M

of $87.6M, representing 47% year-over-year growth Cash and Cash Equivalents as of December 31, 2025: $35.3M





Management Commentary

“Sofwave closed 2025 on a high note, delivering fourth quarter revenue of approximately $28.9 million — a 58% year-over-year increase — and generated full-year revenue of approximately $87.6 million, representing 47% growth over 2024," said Lou Scafuri, Sofwave CEO. "These results reflect the continued global adoption of our SUPERB™ technology and expanding utilization across our installed base. Importantly, we achieved net profitability for full fiscal 2025, reflecting the overall strength of our business and the operating leverage of our high-margin, recurring revenue model.

“As the aesthetic market increasingly shifts toward regenerative and non-invasive treatments, Sofwave is well-positioned to address expanding demand from both patients and providers. We are encouraged by emerging demand driven by GLP-1 related skin laxity and muscle loss, which is creating new opportunities for lifting, tightening and toning treatments.

“Additionally, we have a strategic growth plan in place, focused on delivering sustainable, innovative, non-invasive regenerative aesthetic solutions, like Pure Impact VIP™, our next-generation full body muscle strengthening and toning technology. We look forward to continuing to expand our platform while driving sustainable growth in 2026.”

Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Chairman & Co-Founder, added, “Sofwave's record quarterly revenue and strong full year results are a powerful testament to the shift in the aesthetic market to regenerative and non-invasive technologies, like non-surgical skin tightening. Our SUPERB™ ultrasound platform was designed to stimulate natural collagen and tissue regeneration in a safe and repeatable manner, supporting natural-looking outcomes with minimal downtime.

“As patients increasingly seek natural-appearing results that restore skin quality and structure, we believe Sofwave is uniquely positioned to lead this emerging category. Sofwave’s brand recognition continues to grow, with over 2,700 Sofwave systems sold and more 770,000 Sofwave treatments since commercial launch. We enter 2026, with strong momentum and confidence in our commercial execution strategy."

Recent Operational Highlights

Received FDA, pre-market clearance for Pure Impact VIP™ standalone EMS device for comprehensive multi-body area muscle strengthening and firming.

Approximately 770,000 treatments conducted since commercialization.





Financial Summary

IFRS Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Q4’25 Q4’24 FY’25 FY’24 Revenues $28,903 $18,318 $87,637 $59,651 Gross Profit $21,856 $14,106 $65,961 $45,336 Gross Margin 75.6% 77.0% 75.3% 76.0% Operating Income/Loss $4,156 ($108) $6,868 ($3,580) Net Income/Loss $4,098 ($715) $5,487 ($4,546) *Non-IFRS Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Q4’25 Q4’24 FY’25 FY’24 Revenues $28,903 $18,318 $87,637 $59,651 Gross Profit $21,859 $14,117 $65,986 $45,400 Gross Margin 75.6% 77.1% 75.3% 76.1% Operating Income/Loss $4,619 $595 $9,186 ($1,176) Net Income/Loss $4,562 ($12) $7,804 ($2,142)

(*) Excluding stock-based compensation

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), lifting lax skin in the arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

Contact: Info@sofwave.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com