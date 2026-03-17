IDT Corporation to Present at Sidoti Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech and communications solutions, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference. The conference will be held on March 18th and 19th, 2026.

Marcelo Fischer, IDT’s Chief Financial Officer, and Bill Ulrey, VP Investor Relations, will provide an overview of the company’s operations, strategy, and financial results (through the second quarter of IDT’s fiscal year 2026) from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 18th. Mr. Fischer will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

The IDT presentation can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_26XTiTumS_GFSBJR6jLjtw

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_132523/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR

Registration is free.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides businesses with unified communications, customer experience, and AI-driven workflow solutions; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

Contact :

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net

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