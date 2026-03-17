Toobit's $200K Event Contracts Campaign Returns with Easier Ways to Win Daily





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following high demand from its global community, Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the return of its 200,000 USDT Event Contracts campaign.

Starting March 17, 2026, this new season replaces previous consecutive streak requirements with simplified daily winning milestones. These updates better reward consistent market analysis and allow traders to monetize their foresight on major assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP through April 7, 2026.

Toobit has restructured the 200,000 USDT prize pool into three activities:

Activity 1: Toobit is offering a safety buffer for new and existing Event Contracts traders. Participants can receive up to 100 USDT in loss coverage on their trades, allowing them to test their foresight with a 20%–100% compensation plan.

Activity 2: In this revamped campaign, traders no longer need a perfect streak to win. Traders can now unlock tiered rewards of up to 8 USDT every single day simply by hitting a total number of correct predictions (3, 5, or 10 wins).

Activity 3: High-volume traders and market masters can compete for the top spot on the leaderboard. The first-place trader will claim a 6,000 USDT grand prize, with additional prize shares available for the top 50 and early-bird participants reaching volume milestones.



"We wanted to build on the feedback we received from previous campaigns to make our rewards more accessible," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By moving from a streak-based system to a daily win model, we are focusing on targets that are more attainable for every trader. Our goal is to provide a more supportive environment for those who want to apply their market analysis to the exchange."

To ensure eligibility, traders must register on the official campaign page. For a full breakdown of the rules and to register for the challenge, please visit the official announcement page.

Event trading is moving into the mainstream of the digital asset sector. Prediction market volumes are on pace to exceed $325 billion this year, following a fourfold increase in 2025. This growth is driven by a shift toward a user experience that mirrors traditional derivatives trading rather than simple wagering.

Additionally, event-based contracts are now a logical extension of exchange strengths, providing a clear entry point for new traders looking to manage risk while expressing a market view.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aa4b894-e601-4aaa-8fcb-d808cbe84c9e