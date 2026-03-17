Companies from the OTCQX Best 50 2026 to Present at Virtual Investor Conference on March 19th

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 19, 2026.

The event will feature presentations and live Q&A sessions from executives of companies listed on the OTCQX® Best Market, the premier tier of the OTC Markets. Participating companies represent a diverse range of industries including mining and critical minerals, semiconductors, aviation, global retail, and materials.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"Each of our OTCQX companies has a unique story, and this Thursday's Virtual Investor Conference will capture that diversity better than most," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "From global retailers and aviation giants to critical minerals explorers and semiconductor leaders, this roster reflects the full breadth and depth of our OTCQX Best Market. We are excited to give U.S. investors direct access to these executives and the strategies and convictions behind each one."

March 19th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com