Infineon to Present at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference March 19th

NEUBIBERG, Germany, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT based in Germany, today announced that Daniel Györy, Senior Director IR, will present live at the OTCQX Best Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 19th, 2026.

DATE: March 19th

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Unmatched semiconductor portfolio across the categories of power, analog/sensors, and control/connectivity

Global production network, with the ramp-up of new 300mm smart power fab in Dresden, Germany, this summer

Confirmed position as the undisputed leader in AI data center power supply chips, growing 10x within 3 years

Number one in Automotive semiconductors and leader in global microcontroller market

Portfolio further strengthened through acquisition of sensor portfolio from ams OSRAM

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Infineon Technologies AG

Investor Relations

+49 89 234 26655

investor.relations@infineon.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com