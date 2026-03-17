In Vivo Toxicology Market to Surpass USD 25.90 Billion by 2035; Rising Demand for Drug Safety Assessment and Expanding Biologics Pipeline Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Vivo Toxicology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The In Vivo Toxicology Market size is estimated at USD 8.66 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 25.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.58% over 2026-2035. The growth of the global in vivo toxicology market is fueled by the increasing demand for a holistic approach to safety evaluation during the development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The growth of drug discovery pipelines, research into biologics, and gene therapies, and the increasing regulatory needs are also boosting the growth of the in vivo toxicology market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.66 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 25.90 Billion

CAGR: 11.58% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. In Vivo Toxicology Market is estimated at USD 3.02 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% over 2026-2035. The largest market share is held by the U.S. market, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical research industry, advanced research facilities, and the presence of a large number of contract research organizations.

Rising Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research to Propel Market Expansion Globally

Increasing development pipelines of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology is fuelling the growth of the global in vivo toxicology market. Regulatory bodies require a systems approach to all for toxicology studies, as the safety, tolerability and adverse events associated with drugs must be evaluated before entering into clinical trial. Research on biologics, gene therapy, and advanced therapeutics is on the rise, and this is also a key factor accelerating in vivo toxicology market growth.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Charles River Laboratories

Labcorp Drug Development

Eurofins Scientific

IQVIA

WuXi AppTec

Evotec SE

Pharmaron

Envigo (Inotiv)

Crown Bioscience

SGS Life Sciences

PRA Health Sciences

Toxikon

BioReliance (Merck KGaA)

Frontage Laboratories

Intertek Pharmaceutical Services

SRI International

Jubilant Biosys

Covance Research Products

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Oncodesign Services

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, the consumables segment captured the largest share of around 61.48% of total revenue due to continuous use of reagents, kits, and animal models in toxicology studies. The instruments segment is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period driven by advancements in laboratory technologies.

By Test Type

Acute toxicity testing held the largest market share of 29.66% in 2025 due to its importance in early-stage drug safety evaluation. Chronic toxicity testing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period.

By Testing Facility

Outsourced testing facilities dominated the market with a share of approximately 63.18% in 2025, driven by increasing reliance on contract research organizations for specialized toxicology studies.

By Toxicity Endpoint

Systemic toxicity accounted for the largest share of 31.22% in 2025 due to its role in evaluating overall physiological impact of drug candidates. Developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By End User

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest share of around 46.55% in 2025, while contract research organizations are projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

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In Vivo Toxicology Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables Reagents & Kits Animal Models



By Test Type

Acute

Sub-Acute

Sub-Chronic

Chronic Test Type

By Testing Facility

Outsourced Testing Facility

In-House Testing Facility

By Toxicity Endpoint

Immunotoxicity

Systemic Toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Genotoxicity

Developmental & Reproductive Toxicity (DART)

Others

By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Regional Insights:

North America held approximately 41.26% of global market revenue in 2025. The U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem is the most productive drug development engine in the world by most measures, and FDA preclinical requirements set a high floor for the depth of animal safety data that IND applications must include.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 12.94% through the forecast period. China leads WuXi AppTec and Pharmaron have built large-scale GLP-compliant toxicology facilities serving both domestic sponsors and Western companies reducing preclinical study costs through geographic diversification.

Developments:

In January 2025: Charles River expanded its North American toxicology capacity with facilities focused on biologics and gene therapy safety evaluation.

Charles River expanded its North American toxicology capacity with facilities focused on biologics and gene therapy safety evaluation. In February 2025: Labcorp Drug Development deployed advanced digital pathology capabilities across its toxicology service lines, enabling faster and more consistent histopathological data interpretation.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRECLINICAL STUDY VOLUME & PIPELINE ANALYSIS – helps you understand the demand for in vivo toxicology driven by the number of safety studies conducted and the expanding drug development pipeline across therapeutic areas.

– helps you understand the demand for in vivo toxicology driven by the number of safety studies conducted and the expanding drug development pipeline across therapeutic areas. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess GLP compliance requirements, global regulatory frameworks, and harmonization initiatives impacting preclinical toxicology testing.

– helps you assess GLP compliance requirements, global regulatory frameworks, and harmonization initiatives impacting preclinical toxicology testing. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover advancements in animal and transgenic models, along with the integration of AI and digital pathology in toxicological evaluations.

– helps you uncover advancements in animal and transgenic models, along with the integration of AI and digital pathology in toxicological evaluations. LABORATORY PERFORMANCE & CAPACITY METRICS – helps you evaluate study duration, lab capacity utilization, and operational efficiency influencing turnaround time and scalability.

– helps you evaluate study duration, lab capacity utilization, and operational efficiency influencing turnaround time and scalability. QUALITY, ETHICS & REGULATORY ACCEPTANCE METRICS – helps you analyze study success rates, regulatory acceptance, and adherence to animal welfare and ethical testing standards.

INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY – helps you identify funding trends, CRO expansion strategies, and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and research organizations shaping market growth.

In Vivo Toxicology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.66 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 25.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.58% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. In Vivo Toxicology Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. In Vivo Toxicology Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Test Type

7. In Vivo Toxicology Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Testing Facility

8. In Vivo Toxicology Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Toxicity Endpoint

9. In Vivo Toxicology Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

10. In Vivo Toxicology Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Analyst Recommendations

13. Assumptions

14. Disclaimer

15. Appendix

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