ReFocus Eye Health Expands Presence Through Strategic Affiliation with Seven Partner Practices and Four Ambulatory Surgery Centers

STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReFocus Eye Health (“ReFocus”) today announced a strategic affiliation with a network of premier ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York that comprise Omni Ophthalmic Management Consultants (“OOMC”).

ReFocus Eye Health is a leading eye care management services organization (“MSO”) based in the Northeast US. ReFocus provides operational and administrative support to its affiliated retina and general ophthalmology practices and surgery centers, allowing physicians to remain focused on delivering exceptional patient care while preserving their clinical autonomy. With this new affiliation, ReFocus now supports over 230 affiliated physicians across over 100 locations spanning VA, MD, DE, PA, NJ, NY, CT, MA, and RI.

Practices joining ReFocus as part of this affiliation include:

Corneal Associates of New Jersey

Erie Retinal Surgery

Eye Care Northwest

Kremer Eye Center

Ludwick Eye Center

OMNI Eye Specialists

Phillips Eye Specialists





Collectively, these practices possess decades of sub-specialty expertise in retina, cornea, refractive surgery, cataract, glaucoma, and comprehensive ophthalmology and optometry, complemented by integrated ambulatory surgery center operations.

“We have a deep respect for the ReFocus-affiliated physicians in our community, and we have long admired what they have built with ReFocus,” said Dr. Christopher Quinn, Executive Chairman of OOMC. “We’re thrilled to now be partnering with them and are excited by what we can accomplish as an integrated organization.”

“Joining the ReFocus network was a natural next step for us. Their commitment to preserving physician autonomy while providing the operational infrastructure to help us grow aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering world-class eye care to our patients," said Dr. Douglas Grayson, of OMNI Eye Specialists

“We were drawn to ReFocus by their approach to practice management – treating physicians as true partners and prioritizing the clinical autonomy, long-term growth and sustainability of their affiliated practices,“ said Dr. Michael Aronsky, of Kremer Eye Center, “For this reason, they’ve long been one of the fastest-growing ophthalmology MSOs and a platform of choice – it was an easy decision to join forces with them.”

“This is a highly strategic partnership for ReFocus,” said Jeff Rinkov, CEO of ReFocus Eye Health. “Our new physician partners are exceptional clinicians, deeply entrenched in the community and extremely complimentary to our existing affiliate network.”

Patients will continue to receive care from the same trusted physicians and care teams.

About ReFocus Eye Health:

ReFocus Eye Health is an MSO supporting a leading network of retina and comprehensive ophthalmology practices and surgery centers spanning the Northeast US. ReFocus provides operational and administrative support to its affiliated practices, allowing physicians to remain focused on delivering exceptional patient care while preserving their clinical autonomy.