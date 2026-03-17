Space Tourism Market Size to Reach USD 87.32 Billion by 2035, Owing to Reusable Rocket Innovations and Rising Demand for Luxury Space Travel | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Space Tourism Market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 87.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 46.41% over the forecast period.

Space Tourism Market is experiencing a growth spurt due to the increasing demand for unique experiences from high-net-worth individuals, the rise of technological advancements in the form of reusable rockets, and the growth of commercial space missions.





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The U.S. Space Tourism Market was valued at USD 0.57 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 25.15 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 46.03%.

The U.S. space tourism market is expanding owing to the high demand for space tourism services by wealthy tourists, technological improvements in reusable spacecraft, increased commercial launches by companies, such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, and strong government-private sector collaborations for the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Orbital dominated the Space Tourism Market with 49% share in 2025 due to high revenue generation from multi-day stays, orbital flights, and luxury space experiences that cater to high-end tourists seeking immersive experiences. Sub-orbit segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2026-2035, driven by lower ticket prices, shorter trip lengths, and increased accessibility for adventure tourists.

By HNW Community

20M to 40M dominated the Space Tourism Market with 44% share in 2025 as they are a high-end customer segment who loves exclusive and adventurous experiences globally. More than 60M segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as more and more ultra-HNW individuals are entering the space tourism market, as they are interested in customized, luxurious, and longer-duration space tours, thus helping in increased adoption of space tourism.

By Sales Channel

Launch Provider Direct dominated the Space Tourism Market with 60% share in 2025 due to companies, such as SpaceX and Blue Origin provide one-stop services to their customers with direct interaction. The Third-Party Partnerships segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period of 2026-2035. This is due to the increasing number of partnerships between space tourism operators, travel agencies, and service providers.

By End Use

Commercial dominated the Space Tourism Market with 51% share in 2025 with companies, such as SpaceX and Blue Origin launching sub-orbital or orbital flights for high-net-worth individuals. The Government segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increased collaborations between countries for research missions, astronaut training missions, and prestige missions.

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Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share in the space tourism market in 2025, followed by Asia-Pacific. This is because the region has major private space tourism companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic.

Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of about 48.34% during the forecast period of 2026-2035, driven by increased investments in space tourism by emerging players in China, India, and Japan.

Rising Demand for Exclusive Space Experiences Among High-net-worth Individuals Augment Growth Globally

The market for space tourism is also being influenced by the growing trend of wealthy people who are keen to have unusual and daring experiences. SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and other companies are launching orbital or suborbital space missions. High net worth individuals who are prepared to pay premium prices for unusual experiences are drawn to them. The market for space travel is growing thanks to technological developments. Technological advancements are making space tourism activities safer and more reliable. Additionally, the media coverage being provided to the space tourism activities is creating an aspirational value for the space tourism market. The luxury tourism trends along with the technological advancements being made to the spacecraft are contributing to the space tourism market.

Key Players:

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Virgin Galactic

Axiom Space, Inc.

Space Adventures

Airbus Group SE

The Boeing Company

Space Perspective

Sierra Space

Orbital Assembly Corporation

Nanoracks

Zero 2 Infinity

Bigelow Aerospace

Voyager Space

ExPace

Galactic Suite Space Resort

SpaceCorridor

Space Explorers

PD AeroSpace

Starchaser Industries

Recent Developments:

2023: VSS Unity completed the “Galactic 04” commercial spaceflight on October 6, carrying six crew including private passengers, advancing routine suborbital space tourism.

2024: Polaris Dawn private spaceflight launched September 10 with crew including Jared Isaacman, completing the first commercial spacewalk and deep orbit profile.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Analysis & Experience-Based Benchmarking – helps you understand ticket pricing across suborbital, orbital, and lunar experiences, along with evolving pricing models such as luxury packages and membership programs.

– helps you understand ticket pricing across suborbital, orbital, and lunar experiences, along with evolving pricing models such as luxury packages and membership programs. Regulatory & Compliance Landscape – helps you assess global spaceflight safety regulations, licensing frameworks, and insurance requirements shaping commercial space tourism operations.

– helps you assess global spaceflight safety regulations, licensing frameworks, and insurance requirements shaping commercial space tourism operations. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover advancements in reusable rockets, spacecraft safety systems, and emerging innovations such as autonomous vehicles and zero-gravity simulation technologies.

– helps you uncover advancements in reusable rockets, spacecraft safety systems, and emerging innovations such as autonomous vehicles and zero-gravity simulation technologies. Operational Performance & Experience Metrics – helps you evaluate flight frequency, passenger capacity, mission duration, and overall service experience across different space tourism offerings.

– helps you evaluate flight frequency, passenger capacity, mission duration, and overall service experience across different space tourism offerings. Safety, Risk & Reliability Metrics – helps you analyze safety records, emergency preparedness, and maintenance practices critical to building consumer trust and regulatory approval.

– helps you analyze safety records, emergency preparedness, and maintenance practices critical to building consumer trust and regulatory approval. Investment & Strategic Activity – helps you identify funding trends, partnerships between aerospace companies and governments, and the development of innovation hubs driving market expansion.

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