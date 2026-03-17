MACOM Announces Two New 448G per Lane Drivers for 3.2T Data Center Connectivity

LOWELL, Mass., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the availability of its new 448G PAM4 modulator drivers, designed to accelerate time-to-market for next generation 1.6T and 3.2T optical transceivers. Exceeding 400G per lane transmission enables the development of dense, high performance optical transceivers with industry-leading energy efficiency to support high capacity data networking solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high performance computing (HPC) data center architectures.

MACOM’s new MAOM-025408 Mach-Zehnder Driver and MAOM-022404 EML Driver are among the first in the industry to support 400G per lane transmission. These drivers use a proven high volume silicon process technology and support multiple optical platforms including silicon photonics, EML (Electro-absorption Modulated Laser) and TFLN (Thin-Film Lithium Niobate) modulators, enabling customers to scale next generation connectivity systems with confidence and reduced integration risk.

“We are excited to push the limits with our new 400G per lane driver products,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “These products can support a wide range of advanced interconnect applications and form factors.”

The MAOM-025408 Mach-Zehnder Driver can deliver over 120 GHz of RF bandwidth, high gain, output voltage and excellent linearity. It is well-suited for silicon photonics modulators targeting 300G and 400G PAM4 transmission.

The MAOM-022404 EML Driver can deliver over 120 GHz of RF bandwidth, well beyond the minimum required for 400G PAM4 transmission, along with high gain and low power consumption. It is ideal for differential EML and TFLN modulators.

Both the MAOM-025408 and MAOM-022404 are available as wire-bondable die or bumped die used in compact flip-chip packaging, supporting high volume manufacturing with options for side-by-side and 3D assemblies. No external components are required for biasing the drivers, which leads to simpler integration and bill of materials savings for module vendors. The drivers are on display in MACOM’s Booth 1227 at OFC 2026 from March 17 to 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. More information can be found at www.macom.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com