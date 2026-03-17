Axe Compute Appoints Two Technology and Telecom Luminaries to Board of Directors as Company Accelerates AI Infrastructure Strategy

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU), the enterprise GPU infrastructure company giving enterprises and entrepreneurs unparalleled choice and access to AI compute, today announced the appointment of Theodore Zhu, Ph.D. and Thorsten Dirks to its Board of Directors, effective March 12, 2026. The appointments mark a significant step in Axe Compute's strategic pivot to become the definitive enterprise GPU-as-a-Service platform for the global AI era.

Together, Zhu and Dirks bring more than four decades of combined experience spanning semiconductor innovation, large-scale telecommunications transformation, international M&A, and enterprise digitalization — precisely the depth required as Axe Compute scales GPU networks to serve the growing demands of enterprise AI workloads worldwide.

"We’re excited to add these industry experts to our board as Axe Compute grows our compute business. Theodore and Thorsten don't just bring credentials — they bring the judgment that comes from building technology businesses through real market disruption. Both are an addition to the board that matches our ambition to be the leader in the GPU Infrastructure space."

— Chris Miglino, Chief Executive Officer, Axe Compute

Theodore Zhu, Ph.D. — Board Director

Theodore Zhu, Ph.D. is a seasoned semiconductor innovator and technology executive whose career sits at the intersection of advanced hardware design and enterprise commercialisation. He is the Founder and Chairman of Iotelligent Technology, which he established in 2011, and previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Celestial Semiconductor. He is also co-founder of Jazz Semiconductor. Zhu holds a Ph.D. in Solid State Physics and is the author and holder of more than 85 U.S. patents — a record that speaks to both the depth of his technical expertise and his ability to translate research into commercially viable technology.

"Axe Compute has a structural advantage that is rare in this market — global reach, minimal CapEx, and enterprise-grade reliability. I'm delighted to join the board at this pivotal moment."

— Theodore Zhu, Ph.D., Board Director, Axe Compute

Thorsten Dirks — Board Director

Thorsten Dirks is one of Europe's most accomplished technology executives, with approximately 19 years of board experience and 15 years as a chief executive officer across some of the continent's largest and most complex technology and telecommunications organisations. He has served as CEO of E-Plus Group, Telefónica Deutschland, and Deutsche Glasfaser, and has served as an Executive Board Member at both Deutsche Lufthansa and KPN. His expertise in large-scale transformation, M&A, post-merger integration, and enterprise digitalization is a direct asset as Axe Compute expands its global footprint and deepens its enterprise client relationships.

"The companies that win are the ones that remove friction before their competitors admit it's a problem. Axe Compute has identified a real friction point in enterprise AI infrastructure and built a sound model to solve it. The global opportunity here is significant."

— Thorsten Dirks, Board Director, Axe Compute

Strategic Context

The board additions come as Axe Compute sharpens its focus on the enterprise AI infrastructure market — a sector facing acute supply constraints, geographic gaps in hyperscaler coverage, and a structural mismatch between enterprise AI demand and available compute capacity. Axe Compute's model — delivering GPU access across 200+ global locations through its partnership with Aethir's distributed network, with zero capital expenditure per revenue dollar and 48-hour deployment timelines — is designed to address these constraints directly.

Zhu's semiconductor expertise reinforces Axe Compute's technical credibility with enterprise buyers and investors evaluating the company's GPU infrastructure capabilities. Dirks' international operating experience positions the company to accelerate expansion into EMEA and APAC markets — regions where hyperscaler coverage remains limited and enterprise AI demand is growing rapidly.

About Axe Compute

Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU) is redefining AI compute infrastructure by giving enterprises and entrepreneurs greater choice in GPU infrastructure. Through a globally distributed network spanning more than 200 locations, Axe Compute’s platform is designed to enable enterprise-grade AI compute deployments in as little as 48 hours, with no data egress or bandwidth charges and infrastructure that gives customers the option to avoid vendor lock-in — all at competitive market rates. Axe Compute is among the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused on building globally distributed AI compute infrastructure.

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Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Axe Compute undertakes no obligation to update these statements.