Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Todd Koch and Tim Oakes as Recipients of 2026 Pros to Know Award

HILLIARD, Ohio, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Todd Koch and Tim Oakes of Command Alkon as winners of this year’s Pros to Know award, which honors exceptional executives whose achievements provide a blueprint for leaders seeking to turn platform technology into a strategic differentiator. Koch was recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category, and Oakes was recognized in the Top Transportation Innovators category.

Todd Koch is a growth-focused leader with more than 25 years of experience helping billion-dollar organizations enhance the products and services their customers rely on. Known for driving large-scale transformation initiatives, Koch has consistently delivered innovative solutions that improve customer satisfaction and business outcomes. Prior to joining Command Alkon, he led the overhaul of Greyhound’s digital platform, streamlining the customer experience and significantly increasing customer lifetime value. Today, Koch leads Command Alkon’s plant automation product strategy, where he is focused on developing technologies that help heavy building materials producers optimize operations and deliver greater value to their customers.

Tim Oakes, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Fleet Solutions at Command Alkon, brings deep expertise in fleet management technology, software engineering, and technical product management. Formerly the CEO of Digital Fleet, Oakes played a key role in rebuilding the company from the ground up, shaping its strategy, team culture, and product vision while delivering solutions designed to improve operational performance and logistics efficiency for the ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and construction materials industries. In his current role at Command Alkon, Oakes oversees the company’s combined fleet management portfolio and drives the strategic development of integrated fleet technologies that deliver scalable, innovative solutions for heavy building materials producers worldwide.

“Todd and Tim exemplify the kind of forward-thinking leadership that helps our customers navigate increasingly complex value chains,” said Martin Willoughby, CEO of Command Alkon. “Their work in plant automation and fleet technology is helping heavy building materials producers operate more efficiently, deliver higher-quality products, and ultimately strengthen the resilience of the construction supply chain.”

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. “From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals.”

Go to https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi to view the full list of winners. Go to https://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com