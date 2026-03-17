Agoyu Founder Bill Mulholland Named 2026 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know Award Winner

DORADO, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agoyu , the AI-powered platform transforming the moving industry, today announced that founder and CEO Bill Mulholland has been named a winner of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2026 Pros to Know Award , in the Leaders in Excellence category. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose achievements provide a blueprint for other leaders seeking to leverage the supply chain as a competitive advantage.

With more than 20 years of experience in logistics and relocation, Mulholland has built his career around solving inefficiencies in complex, compliance-driven operations. As founder of both Agoyu and ARC Relocation, he oversees strategy, operations and growth initiatives focused on improving transparency, accuracy and efficiency across domestic and global relocation services. This award reflects Bill's deep expertise in overcoming long-standing supply chain challenges, positioning him as a leader capable of driving significant industry-wide transformation.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen how a lack of transparency and accurate data creates friction across the relocation supply chain for both customers and service providers,” said Bill Mulholland, Founder and CEO of Agoyu. “I built Agoyu to bring clarity and confidence to the moving experience by using AI to deliver faster, more precise pricing and a more accountable marketplace. I’m honored by this recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and proud to be helping modernize an industry that serves countless moves every year.”

Recognizing friction in the moving process, Mulholland launched Agoyu to modernize how moves are estimated and managed. Using video-based AI, the platform delivers fast, binding quotes from vetted movers, replaces in-person estimates with a more precise approach and enables fair competition through a real-time bid-to-market marketplace.

Since its launch, Agoyu has surpassed 2,000 bookings in less than a year, achieved 30% month-over-month growth and helped customers save an average of 25% compared to published moving rates, signaling strong demand for technology-driven relocation solutions.

To learn more about Agoyu, visit agoyu.com or download the Agoyu Moving app for free from the App Store or Google Play . To view the full list of 2026 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients, visit https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi .

About Agoyu

Agoyu is a patent-pending platform that leverages AI to bring speed, accuracy and transparency to the moving industry. Agoyu allows consumers to instantly receive exact moving costs, compare vetted movers and use a secure bidding system to find the best price, all while protecting their information. Headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico, Agoyu serves customers globally and is committed to eliminating inefficiency and confusion in the moving process.

Media Contact

Erika Cassidy

Uproar by Moburst for Agoyu

erika.cassidy@moburst.com