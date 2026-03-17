Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names DP World’s Carey Boone as a 2026 “Pro to Know”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World announces that Carey Boone, Vice President of Transformation for DP World in the Americas, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Pros to Know Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The annual awards program recognizes supply chain leaders whose accomplishments serve as a roadmap for peers seeking to leverage supply chains as a competitive advantage.

Boone was honored in the “Rising Stars” category for leading large-scale transformation initiatives across DP World’s operations in the Americas. With more than 15 years of experience across engineering, operations, and business development, Boone is responsible for executing DP World’s five-year strategic plan to double the business by 2028.

In his current role, Boone leads enterprise-wide transformation efforts across the region, including the integration of acquired businesses to align systems, processes, and culture in support of long-term growth. Over his career, he has delivered more than $30 million in annualized savings and earned 10 promotions across three organizations. He is also known for his people-first leadership approach and commitment to talent development, serving as a volunteer judge with Ohio DECA, speaking annually at The Ohio State University, and participating in DP World’s #MentorHer program.

Carey Boone, Vice President of Transformation, DP World in the Americas, said: “I’m honored to be recognized alongside leaders who are driving meaningful change in our industry. Transformation starts with people — aligning teams, embedding the right processes and technologies, and fostering a culture that embraces continuous improvement. I’m proud of the progress our teams across the Americas are making to strengthen supply chains and deliver long-term value for our customers.”

Brian Enright, CEO and Managing Director, DP World in the Americas, said: “Carey’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing our transformation strategy across the region. His ability to combine operational discipline with thoughtful cultural integration ensures our growth is both scalable and sustainable. This recognition reflects the measurable impact he continues to deliver and the strong foundation he is building for DP World’s future in the Americas.”

Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum, said: “When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned. From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seem seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals.”

The full list of winners is available at https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi. More information on Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards can be found at https://www.SDCExec.com/awards.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

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About DP World





DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW