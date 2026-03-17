Five Iron Golf Announces Series E Investment Led by Coral Tree Partners

New York, NY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a global leader in golf and entertainment, today announced the closing of a Series E investment led by Coral Tree Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on sports, media, entertainment, technology, and gaming. The partnership will support Five Iron’s continued expansion, investment in technology and programming, and the evolution of the brand as it helps shape the future of golf.

Founded in 2017, Five Iron has helped redefine how people engage with golf by combining best-in-class simulator technology, professional instruction, leagues, club fitting, and a hospitality-driven experience under one roof. Built for serious golfers working on their game as well as guests looking for a dynamic place to play, compete, socialize, and host events, Five Iron has created a category of its own at the intersection of golf, hospitality, entertainment, and technology.

“Five Iron was built on the belief that golf should be more accessible, more social, and more fun—without sacrificing a great experience for serious golfers,” said Jared Solomon, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Five Iron Golf. “Coral Tree is a perfect fit for us because of its deep experience in sports, technology, gaming, and entertainment—all areas that are increasingly important to Five Iron’s vision for the future of golf. As we continue to expand our footprint, invest in our platform, and build new ways for customers to play, compete, train, and engage with the game, we’re excited to have a partner who understands where golf is going.”

“At Coral Tree, we have followed the major trends shaping sports for many years, and Five Iron stands out to us for its best-in-class service to the rapidly growing off-course golf market,” said Alan Resnikoff, Founding Partner of Coral Tree Partners. “In an era increasingly defined by isolation and AI, we believe social, in-person entertainment concepts will be embraced even more, with active four-wall experiences like Five Iron particularly well positioned for continued growth. We’re thrilled to partner with Jared and the team as they continue to scale the business, deepen the customer experience, and expand golf accessibility.”

In connection with the investment, Mr. Resnikoff will join Five Iron’s board of directors, bringing strategic insight from his experience across sports-related, technology-enabled, and location-based entertainment businesses, including AMI Entertainment, Appetize, and FanDuel.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf Company, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, and now Coral Tree Partners, is a global leader in golf and entertainment. Known for combining cutting-edge simulator technology, a world-class membership, top-tier instruction, premium club fitting, leagues, Fortune 1000 private events, and a vibrant hospitality experience, Five Iron has created a new way for people to play and experience the game. Whether training seriously, competing with friends, or gathering for a night out, Five Iron offers an experience built for modern golf culture. For more information, visit fiveirongolf.com.

About Coral Tree Partners

Coral Tree Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on sports, media, entertainment, technology, and gaming. With over $500 million of assets under management, Coral Tree partners with lower middle market companies to drive strategic growth and long-term value creation. The firm provides both capital and operational support, working closely with management teams to help scale and strengthen category-leading businesses. For more information, visit coraltreelp.com.