Vasco Electronics Unveils Vasco Audience to Eliminate Language Barriers in Group Settings

WILMINGTON, Del., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in translation technology, announced today the launch of Vasco Audience . The web-based application provides automated simultaneous translation and live transcription for a wide range of group settings, from international conferences and guided tours to school orientations and workplace trainings. By eliminating the need for app downloads or hardware installations, the platform enables multilingual participants, international employees, and individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing to fully participate in any meeting or presentation.

Vasco Audience solves a major challenge in live translation by moving beyond the cluttered and hard-to-follow nature of traditional digital tools. Through its proprietary semantic segmentation technology, the software analyzes speech in real-time and organizes it into clear and logical segments. This process makes multilingual translations available in both audio and text much more natural to follow, which ensures the content tracks the speaker’s speech throughout presentations in over 50 languages.

"Our goal has always been to bring people together, and Vasco Audience takes that mission directly into the heart of the modern enterprise," said Maciej Góralski, founder and CEO of Vasco Electronics. "By removing the technical and linguistic barriers that stifle productivity, we are empowering organizations to build truly diverse, borderless teams where every voice is heard and understood."

The platform is designed for any gathering where speed and ease of use are essential, allowing a single speaker to reach a multilingual audience without the need for a full team of interpreters. Organizers can launch a multilingual session in five minutes using a simple approach that requires no technical background or IT support. Presenters share a session ID or QR code, allowing up to 100 participants to join via any internet-connected device, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, using a standard web browser.

"Vasco Audience was designed with a zero-friction philosophy," said Tomasz Stomski, Chief Product Officer at Vasco Electronics. "There are no plugins to manage and no complex onboarding for IT departments. Whether it’s a small team sync or a massive international summit, the platform scales instantly, delivering encrypted, low-latency translation that keeps everyone on the same page."

Key Features of Vasco Audience Include:

Flexible Pay-As-You-Go Model: Users only pay for the hours they need through a credit-based system instead of a monthly subscription. Purchased hours remain valid for 12 months and can reduce translation costs by up to 90%.

Users only pay for the hours they need through a credit-based system instead of a monthly subscription. Purchased hours remain valid for 12 months and can reduce translation costs by up to 90%. Q&A Interaction: Participants can submit questions in their native language to ensure presentations remain focused and uninterrupted. These inquiries are automatically translated for the speaker without the need for verbal dialogue.

Participants can submit questions in their native language to ensure presentations remain focused and uninterrupted. These inquiries are automatically translated for the speaker without the need for verbal dialogue. Custom Glossaries: Users can add specific brand names and technical abbreviations to a custom glossary to ensure the system recognizes them correctly every time they are spoken.

Users can add specific brand names and technical abbreviations to a custom glossary to ensure the system recognizes them correctly every time they are spoken. Flexible Listening: Participants can choose to read live subtitles on their screens or listen to audio through their own headphones.

Participants can choose to read live subtitles on their screens or listen to audio through their own headphones. Enterprise Security: The system is GDPR compliant and uses advanced encryption to ensure session privacy across all major browsers, including Chrome, Safari, Edge, and Firefox.

The system is GDPR compliant and uses advanced encryption to ensure session privacy across all major browsers, including Chrome, Safari, Edge, and Firefox. Post-Event Resources: Organizers can provide full transcripts for download to ensure participants have access to the information shared during the session.

Vasco Audience is now available with a 30-minute free trial for new users to test the system. For more information on pricing and features, visit https://vasco-audience.com/en .

About Vasco Electronics

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to not only speak to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.