Hennessey Unleashes ‘GOLIATH 700’ Supercharged Silverado ZR2

Texas team extracts 700 horsepower from reengineered and supercharged 6.2L V8 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Hennessey’s GOLIATH achieves 4.2-second 0-60 mph time, crushing stock ZR2 time of 5.6 seconds

Enhanced on- and off-road capability with upgraded suspension, chassis, and comprehensive off-road hardware

Bespoke exposed carbon fiber design elements add signature Hennessey aggression

100-unit limited edition – MSRP $139,950 – available now exclusively through Hennessey-authorized Chevrolet dealers





Images: New Hennessey Goliath 700 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

SEALY, Texas, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey has revealed the new ‘GOLIATH 700 ZR2’, a 700-horsepower supercharged upgrade to the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 with 611 lb-ft of torque and mountains of off-road capability enhancements. The Texas-based creator of high-performance cars, trucks, and SUVs reengineers and supercharges the flagship 6.2-liter V8-powered Silverado ZR2 – resulting in 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds, a giant leap beyond the 5.6-seconds of the stock truck.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Hennessey GOLIATH 700 ZR2 features a twin-screw supercharger with air-to-water intercooling and Hennessey engine management calibration. Upgrades to the 6.2-liter V8 powertrain boost output by 66% – 700 bhp at 5,500 rpm vs stock 420 bhp – while torque climbs to 611 lb-ft at 4,200 rpm (stock 460 lb-ft).

Capability is also enhanced with extensive chassis and suspension enhancements, including a BDS suspension upgrade and integrated Multimatic DSSV shocks, improving control, stability, and driver confidence both on pavement and off the beaten path. The truck is visually differentiated with unique Hennessey carbon fiber bodywork enhancements and badging.

Alex Roys, President of Hennessey: “The Hennessey GOLIATH 700 ZR2 is designed for customers who want extreme power and capability without compromising on usability and comfort. We deliver performance dominance and heaps of presence by combining powertrain and chassis upgrades with comprehensive exterior and interior styling enhancements. We’ve created a truck with purpose that feels just as confident on the highway as it does tackling challenging terrain.”

Visually, the GOLIATH 700 ZR2 is distinguished by a series of carbon fiber enhancements, most notably, the Hennessey team replaces the factory ZR2 hood applique with a functional carbon fiber hood vent that enhances airflow and improves engine-bay cooling. Hennessey Goliath steel front and rear bumpers, 20-inch Hennessey off-road wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and integrated LED lighting further reinforce the truck’s aggressive stance and purpose-built capability.

Hennessey’s newest creation delivers the style, presence, and muscle that finally gives Chevrolet buyers a factory-backed alternative to the Ford Raptor R and Ram TRX. With 700 supercharged horsepower, bold carbon fiber detailing, and genuine off-road hardware, it delivers the performance and attitude Silverado owners have been waiting for.

Priced at $139,950 MSRP and available now through Hennessey-authorized Chevrolet dealers, each of the 100-unit limited run GOLIATH 700 ZR2 trucks is backed by a three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Interested customers can talk to their local Chevrolet dealer, or receive more information and find their nearest retailer by contacting Hennessey on +1-979-885-1300 or via HennesseyPerformance.com.

Enhancement specification – Hennessey GOLIATH 700 ZR2

POWER & PERFORMANCE

Power - 700 bhp @ 5,500 rpm

Torque - 611 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm

0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds

Twin-Screw Supercharger System

Air-to-Water Intercooler System

HPE Engine Management Calibration





PERFORMANCE & CHASSIS UPGRADES

BDS Suspension Upgrade w/ Upper Control Arms

Integrated Multimatic DSSV Shocks

20-inch Hennessey Off-Road Wheel Upgrade

35-inch Off-Road Tires

Stainless Steel Catback Exhaust System

Upgraded Black Exhaust Tips





CARBON FIBER & EXTERIOR ENHANCEMENT

Exposed Carbon Fiber Sport Hood Applique

Carbon Fiber Hennessey Tailgate Applique

Raised Hennessey & Goliath Exterior Badges

‘Supercharged’ Fender Badging





LIGHTING & BUMPERS

Hennessey GOLIATH ® Steel Front Bumper

Steel Front Bumper Hennessey GOLIATH ® Steel Rear Bumper

Steel Rear Bumper Hennessey Branded Skid Plate

40-inch LED Front Bumper Light Bar

Three-inch Off-Road LED Pod Lights





INTERIOR

Hennessey All-Weather Floor Mats

Hennessey Embroidered Headrest

Serial Numbered Interior Plaques





FUNCTIONAL & UTILITY FEATURES

Electronic Power Running Boards

All Necessary Gaskets, Fluids & Hardware

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing

Three-Year / 36,000-Mile Limited Warranty





For associated images, click the link below or email Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk

Images – New Hennessey Goliath 700 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jxfc099lwvk67jezngj7h/ADSII9Ws6LjePgfFKFpz83M?rlkey=953objde5fc6bu2xd163tedxo&st=3td3zcyk&dl=0

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. Since 1991, the company has focused on high-performance engineering to create vehicles that deliver unparalleled driving thrills to performance enthusiasts worldwide. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Ram.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 120 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on more than 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

Social media

Instagram: HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: @HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey’s PR team at Vcomm:

Jon Visscher

Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk