Visterra Landscape Group Accelerates Multi-State Expansion with Aspire Software

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire Software , a ServiceTitan company and leading software provider for commercial landscape businesses, today announced the operational growth and expansion of its customer, Visterra Landscape Group , one of the fastest-growing commercial landscape platforms in North America. Since implementing Aspire as the technology foundation helping to standardize processes across its expanding partner network, Visterra has grown its operation while enhancing its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service to commercial clients nationwide.

“Visterra Landscape Group represents a new generation of commercial landscaping organizations that are redefining what operational excellence looks like in a historically fragmented industry,” said Eli Zevin, General Manager of Landscaping at Aspire. “By leveraging Aspire to standardize workflows, enhance visibility across branches, and support acquisition integration, Visterra is building a scalable platform positioned for sustained national expansion.”

Founded in 2022, Visterra has completed more than 12 strategic partnerships and now operates across 14 states, establishing regional hubs designed to support dense multi-market operations while preserving the local leadership and customer relationships that define each partner company.

“As we continue building one of the nation’s premier commercial landscape platforms, having the right technology partner is essential,” said Alan T. Handley, President and CEO of Visterra Landscape Group. “Aspire provides the operational visibility and standardized processes we need to scale responsibly, integrate great companies, and empower our teams to deliver exceptional service across every market we serve.”

Visterra’s platform delivers a comprehensive suite of services, including landscape maintenance, enhancements, construction and installation, sweeping, portering, and critical snow and ice removal services — enabling the organization to meet the complex needs of commercial property managers across diverse geographies. Aspire provides centralized operational visibility across branches, streamlines acquisition onboarding, and enables consistent execution as Visterra scales its multi-state footprint.

The company’s rapid expansion has been fueled by a disciplined growth strategy focused on partnering with market-leading regional providers while investing in employee safety, career development, and operational infrastructure. Aspire enables Visterra to integrate newly acquired companies efficiently while providing real-time performance insights across its expanding footprint.

Visterra is a back-to-back winner of Lawn & Landscape’s Best Places to Work in Landscaping, consistently ranking on the Lawn & Landscape Top 100 and Landscape Management’s LM150 , and is a repeat winner of the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Safety Recognition and Project Excellence Awards.

As the commercial landscaping industry continues to consolidate, Visterra’s technology-forward approach positions the organization for continued expansion while maintaining the culture and service excellence that have driven its success.

For more information about Aspire Software, visit www.youraspire.com .

About Aspire Software

Aspire Software , a ServiceTitan company, offers business management software for landscape maintenance, landscape construction, and snow & ice management companies. Aspire's cloud-based SaaS solution helps field service companies manage, create, and execute against their business opportunities and challenges. Aspire helps contractors change the way they manage their business to enable them to provide better service, improve margins, and increase productivity. Aspire is based in Chesterfield, MO. For more information, please visit http://www.youraspire.com.

About Visterra Landscape Group

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation’s fastest growing commercial landscape platforms, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping, portering and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the top 20 largest landscape service providers in North America and is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape’s Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Safety Recognition and Project Excellence Awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

Press Contacts

Sarah Cantu

press@youraspire.com

Jim Engineer

media@vlgllc.com

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