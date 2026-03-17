Flourish Launches Lending Platform to Help RIAs Compete With Wirehouses on Mortgages

New York, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a wealthtech platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, today unveiled Flourish Lending, a residential mortgage solution purpose-built for RIAs to address a persistent challenge: banks and wirehouses use mortgage rate incentives to lure clients and assets away from independent advisors.

Flourish Lending gives independent advisors their own co-branded lending solution with exclusive, competitive rates available only to Flourish clients. Offering a private-bank-like experience, the solution allows RIAs to add value and protect assets through one of the most consequential and emotional financial decisions their clients will ever make.

"For years, advisors have told us they lose assets to wirehouses and banks when clients need a mortgage. Until now, RIAs have been left behind with no competitive solution of their own. Flourish Lending changes all that, giving advisors both the rates and the technology to compete on every front,” said Max Lane, CEO of Flourish. “Clients increasingly expect their advisors to be their primary financial relationship, not just for investments. Mortgages are one of the most important financial decisions in clients’ lives, and advisors need solutions that allow them to stay involved when those decisions arise.”

“Lending has long been one of the biggest structural advantages banks and wirehouses hold over independent advisors,” said Dani Fava, Chief Strategy Officer at Carson Group. “When clients need mortgages or refinancing, advisors often have limited ways to help, which can lead to assets leaving the advisory relationship and important financial decisions happening outside the planning process. It’s exciting to see solutions emerging that aim to give independent advisors better ways to add value to clients and stay involved in some of the most important financial decisions they make.”

Eliminating Layers to Unlock Market-Leading Rates

Unlike traditional lenders that offer rates from a single balance sheet, Flourish Lending operates as a digital-first mortgage broker, giving clients access to exclusive rates directly from the capital markets, eliminating costly middle layers. The platform supports refinancing, cash-out refinancing, and new home purchase loans of up to $10 million for both primary and investment properties.

Purpose-Built for Advisory Workflows:

Proactive refinance alerts that automatically notify advisors when clients could save money by refinancing

that automatically notify advisors when clients could save money by refinancing Streamlined application process allows advisors to support the mortgage application process and assist with tasks like document upload

allows advisors to support the mortgage application process and assist with tasks like document upload Premium services from dedicated Flourish Lending loan officers (not outsourced partners) who provide concierge-level support throughout the entire process

from dedicated Flourish Lending loan officers (not outsourced partners) who provide concierge-level support throughout the entire process A co-branded client experience continually reinforces the advisor relationship at every touchpoint

continually reinforces the advisor relationship at every touchpoint Rapid closings to meet client deadlines

The launch reflects Flourish’s broader effort to build financial infrastructure that helps independent advisors compete with banks and wirehouses across key areas of their clients’ balance sheet. After reaching significant scale with Flourish Cash, its advisor-focused cash management solution, the platform now includes lending—starting with mortgages, the largest category of consumer debt in the United States.

“Flourish Lending gives RIAs the same toolkit that wirehouses have had for decades and we're already seeing it in practice,” Lane added. “This is a critical piece of our Wealth 3.0 vision: advisors can now fully implement every aspect of a client's financial plan, from cash optimization to retirement income to home financing.“

Flourish Lending is currently licensed in over 20 states covering more than half the U.S. population and expects to achieve nationwide availability within 12 months. Advisors can learn more about Flourish Lending, join product demonstrations, and access state availability information at flourish.com/advisors/lending or by contacting lending@flourish.com.

More than 1,100 RIAs managing over $2.6 trillion in assets trust Flourish to help their advisors better execute on financial plans and capture more client assets. Its innovative technology solutions across cash, annuities, and lending help advisors evolve into the era of Wealth 3.0, expanding their practices from holistic planning to holistic implementation. Flourish’s industry-leading platform lets advisors co-brand the client experience, offers client-friendly marketing materials, and features award-winning design and premium customer support.

ABOUT FLOURISH

Flourish is the growth engine for modern RIAs (Registered Investment Advisors), turning invisible client assets into managed portfolios through innovative tech-enabled cash, annuity, and lending solutions. The platform has facilitated over $800 million in net flows to custodians, driving measurable organic growth for advisory firms. Today, Flourish has more than $8 billion in assets under custody and serves over 1,100 wealth management firms representing more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.

This feedback may not be representative of the experience of other customers, and is not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Flourish’s offerings are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections, and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Flourish Annuities refers to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC (doing business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency), and, where applicable, Flourish Financial LLC. Flourish Lending is offered by SoraFinance, Inc. (d/b/a Flourish Lending), a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS #2355841). SoraFinance, Inc. is not a lender. To verify SoraFinance, Inc., visit NMLS Consumer Access. The Flourish entities mentioned above are all wholly-owned subsidiaries of Flourish Holding Company LLC. Please review the Legal section of our website for more information and account terms. The role of the investment advisor or other firm that invited you to Flourish may vary between different Flourish services and products, as further described in your terms of service. © 2026 Flourish. All rights reserved.

Flourish Lending is a suite of products and services offered through SoraFinance, Inc., a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS #2355841) doing business as Flourish Lending. SoraFinance, Inc. is not a lender or a creditor. Loans are made solely by third-party providers. Flourish Lending is not available in all states; view the list of states in which Flourish Lending is available. Equal Housing Opportunity. To verify SoraFinance, Inc., visit NMLS Consumer Access. Registered Office: 1007 General Kennedy Avenue, Suite 3, San Francisco, CA 94129.



A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account will be swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party Program Banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Flourish Financial LLC. The accounts at Program Banks will pay a variable rate of interest. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account that is swept to one or more Program Banks is eligible for FDIC insurance, subject to FDIC rules, including FDIC aggregate insurance coverage limits. FDIC insurance will not be provided until the funds arrive at the Program Bank. Flourish Cash’s current Program Banks can be found here. For additional information regarding FDIC coverage, visit https://fdic.gov/ and https://www.flourish.com/advisors.

