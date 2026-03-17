NUAIR Names Craig Marcinkowski as Next President & CEO

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research), operator of the nation's most advanced FAA-accepted surveillance-as-a-service infrastructure for low-altitude airspace, today announced that Craig Marcinkowski has been named the organization's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026.

Marcinkowski succeeds Ken Stewart, who has led NUAIR since 2020 and will remain through March 31, 2026, to ensure a seamless transition. Stewart will continue in an advisory capacity through the transition period.

A Leader with Deep Roots in NUAIR's Mission

Marcinkowski's connection to NUAIR predates the organization itself. In 2017, while serving as a leader at Griffin Technologies (now SRC Inc.), he collaborated with Stewart to establish the first Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone corridor in the United States, in Ohio — the operational proof-of-concept that laid the groundwork for NUAIR's New York corridor. Marcinkowski also played a key role in developing the original Empire State Development (ESD) grant proposal that provided NUAIR's founding investment.

“Craig is someone I've worked alongside since the very beginning of this industry,” said Stewart. “He didn't just watch NUAIR get built — he helped build it. He brings exactly the combination of technical depth, commercial experience, and mission alignment that this organization needs for its next chapter. I have no doubt this is the right call.”

Background and Qualifications

Marcinkowski brings more than 25 years of experience in surveillance systems, unmanned aircraft, defense technology, and business development. His career spans:

SRC Inc. — Radar, EW, and surveillance systems for defense and public safety

Lockheed Martin — advanced systems and defense program leadership

Saab, Inc. — sensor integration and commercial technology solutions

Fotokite — drone systems for first responders and public safety operations



His experience encompasses both the technical and commercial dimensions of UAS operations, with particular depth in surveillance infrastructure, law enforcement drone-as-first-responder (DFR) applications, and defense-adjacent systems — areas that directly align with NUAIR's current service portfolio and strategic direction.

“I’ve been following NUAIR’s progress with pride and with an eye toward what comes next,” said Marcinkowski. “The infrastructure is built, the regulatory foundation is in place, and the commercial opportunity is real. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and to New York State for more than a decade of sustained investment that helped create the foundation for this work. I’m honored to lead this team and look forward to building on that progress in partnership with the public and private sector leaders who will help scale what comes next.”

About the Transition

NUAIR's leadership transition follows a strategic planning process undertaken by the Board of Directors. The Board conducted a formal search and selection process, prioritizing candidates with deep UAS and surveillance expertise, familiarity with NUAIR's public-private partnership model, and established relationships with key stakeholders including the Federal Aviation Administration and Empire State Development.

“I want to congratulate and welcome Craig as he steps into this new role. His experience and leadership are exactly what this moment requires,” said Rob Simpson, Chairman of the NUAIR Board of Directors and president and CEO of CenterState CEO. “NUAIR’s progress reflects the strong partnership between New York State, the federal government and the private sector, three constituencies that must continue working together. Craig understands both the opportunity ahead and what it takes to operate successfully in this environment and brings deep experience working across these partnerships. We are grateful to Ken for his contributions to the organization and confident that Craig is the right person to guide NUAIR through its next phase of growth.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The collaborative efforts of ESD and NUAIR continue to accelerate New York State’s position as the national leader in the uncrewed aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries, and both Ken and Craig have been incredible partners. I want to sincerely thank Ken for helping us advance those focused efforts from conception to execution and look forward to furthering our successes with Craig at the helm of NUAIR.”

About NUAIR

NUAIR is a nonprofit driving economic development through innovations in UAS and Advanced Air Mobility to safely integrate into the national airspace. With support from Empire State Development and the State of New York, NUAIR operates the Center of Excellence for Advanced Air Mobility at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York and manages 1,900 square miles of FAA-approved surveillance-as-a-service infrastructure — one of the largest low-altitude airspace management systems in the United States. Delivering demonstrated public return on investment of nearly 7:1, NUAIR is proud to be the catalyst to not only New York’s airspace innovation, but mobility advancement around the globe. Learn more at www.nuair.org.