SPS PoolCare Expands Enterprise Technology Platform with ServiceTitan to Power Next Phase of Growth

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that SPS PoolCare , the largest residential swimming pool services platform in the United States, is standardizing their 30+ branch locations across five states on the ServiceTitan platform. By unifying their family of brands on ServiceTitan, SPS will leverage a single, enterprise-grade system to unify its vast operations, accelerate its high-velocity acquisition strategy, and scale its platform.

“SPS is demonstrating how purpose-built technology can transform a traditionally fragmented industry,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer of ServiceTitan. “Their leadership team has made a deliberate investment in enterprise infrastructure, and we’re proud to support their continued growth. Standardizing on ServiceTitan will allow SPS to meet the needs of a large, multi-location operation, with Fraser Ramseyer, Storr Group, and the SPS leadership team making this one of the most seamless large-scale integrations we’ve ever seen.”

The move reflects SPS PoolCare’s continued investment in enterprise-grade infrastructure, as it advances its position as the dominant market leader in a highly fragmented industry. Founded in 2021 and backed by Storr Group , an investment firm that builds and scales industry-leading platforms, SPS PoolCare operates across Texas, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, where it employs more than 1,000 team members and is on track to perform more than two million weekly recurring pool services in 2026. ServiceTitan’s cloud-based platform serves as SPS PoolCare’s technology backbone, enabling SPS to manage complexity across geography, workforce scale, and service frequency.

“We’ve worked closely with the ServiceTitan team for several years, and this decision reflects the trust and alignment we’ve built as long-term partners,” said Lance Martin, CEO and COO of SPS PoolCare. “Our objective has always been to build a durable platform that enables our team to deliver exceptional service to our customers. Standardizing on ServiceTitan gives us the operational visibility, integration speed, and performance discipline required to scale responsibly and create long-term value.”

Ranked #1 on Pool and Spa News Top 50 Service list , SPS continues to solidify its position as the industry leader, driven by the company’s ability to pair high-velocity revenue growth with a deep commitment to staff training and retention, active industry leadership, and an early adopter of innovative technology within the pool service space. SPS PoolCare is dedicated to the communities it serves, ensuring that its national scale translates into a positive local impact across its entire service footprint.

“From inception, our thesis at Storr Group has been to build the pool industry's first scaled category-defining operating platform,” Fraser Ramseyer, CEO of Storr Group and Founder of SPS PoolCare. “Technology is not ancillary to that vision – it is foundational. ServiceTitan provides the infrastructure necessary to integrate acquisitions efficiently, drive operational consistency, and support disciplined expansion.”

SPS PoolCare’s focus on being the employer-of-choice is supported by ServiceTitan’s mobile-first capabilities, which empower their over 1,000 staff team members with the tools they need to succeed in the field.

ServiceTitan continues to invest in purpose-built technology for the pool industry, offering features like route optimization, automated chemical tracking, and integrated project management for renovations. By providing real-time visibility into multi-location operations, ServiceTitan enables enterprise-scale businesses like SPS PoolCare to make data-driven decisions that fuel organic growth.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About SPS PoolCare

As the #1 swimming pool services company in the United States, SPS PoolCare is on track to perform over 2,000,000 weekly recurring pool services in 2026 and employs more than 1,000 staff across five states. Backed by Storr Group, the company is focused on growing its family of brands across the Sun Belt, as it continues to make owning a pool a joy. SPS PoolCare is committed to creating a world-class service experience for its customers and being an employer-of-choice for its team members. Read more at spspoolcare.com .

About Storr Group

Storr Group is an operationally focused lower-middle-market private equity firm that backs, builds, and scales industry-leading platforms. With a rich background in business building, Storr combines world-class operators with strategic M&A, deep integration, and sophisticated technology to drive sustainable growth and long-term value. To partner today, visit storrgroup.com .

Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

press@servicetitan.com

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