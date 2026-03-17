New Crypto Mutuum Finance Records $270M Testnet TVL as User Activity Grows

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is seeing increased activity on its testnet, with reported liquidity reaching $270 million as more users interact with the protocol. The project continues to develop its lending and borrowing platform while its presale progresses, placing it among the DeFi projects currently building ahead of launch.





V1 Protocol and Recent Development Updates

Mutuum Finance has already launched its V1 protocol on the Ethereum Sepolia testnet, where users can test core functions of the platform. The current version allows users to supply assets into liquidity pools, borrow against collateral, and interact with the system in a live testing environment.

The team has also been rolling out updates to improve usability. A recent addition includes position alerts, designed to notify users via Email, Telegram, or Discord when their Stability Factor changes or drops below a defined threshold. This feature is intended to help users track the safety of their borrowing positions more efficiently. According to the team, another feature has already been completed and is currently undergoing internal audit before release.

Security and Token Progress

Mutuum Finance has stated that its lending and borrowing smart contracts have been audited by Halborn, a security firm known for reviewing blockchain infrastructure. This audit is part of the project’s effort to validate the protocol before wider deployment.

From the token side, MUTM is currently priced at $0.04 and has raised over $20.8 million, with more than 19,000 holders participating in the presale. The presale began at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has gradually increased to the current level through structured phases, with a planned launch price of $0.06.

The project also reports that the MUTM token underwent a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 token scan score. This adds another layer of review covering the token contract alongside the protocol audits.

Current Use Cases on Testnet

In its current version, the protocol allows users to test lending, borrowing, and staking functions using a set of supported assets. These include ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK. Users can deposit assets into pools, receive mtTokens representing their positions, and borrow other assets while maintaining exposure to their original holdings.

This setup gives users a working environment to explore how the protocol operates before any mainnet rollout, while also allowing the team to refine features based on usage.

Future Development and Stablecoin Plans

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans to introduce a native overcollateralized stablecoin. This would expand the protocol’s functionality by adding another asset layer within the ecosystem.

A native stablecoin can play a central role in lending protocols by providing a consistent unit for borrowing and liquidity, while also increasing internal capital efficiency. Alongside this, the project has mentioned multichain expansion as part of its longer-term roadmap, which would extend access beyond a single network.

Mutuum Finance continues to develop its protocol while testnet activity grows and the presale moves forward. With features already live, additional updates in progress, and funding exceeding $20.8 million, the project is still in its early stage before launch. The MUTM token remains available at $0.04 during the presale, with remaining phases still open ahead of its planned listing price.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance



