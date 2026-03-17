Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of Interstellar Communication Holdings to Present at the 9th Annual PocketQube Conference

Miami, FL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. announced that Seda Hewitt, space ambassador and co-founder of Interstellar Communication Holdings, will speak at the 9th Annual PocketQube Conference, taking place March 25–27, 2026, at the Glasgow University Union, Scotland.

The PocketQube Conference is an international gathering that addresses the technical challenges associated with developing PocketQube technology, aiming to widen access to space and help shape the future of space democratization. The conference provides a unique forum for collaboration between industry professionals, academic researchers, and students who are advancing the rapidly growing field of pico-satellites.

At the conference, Ms. Hewitt will address two gaps shaping today’s space ecosystem: the engagement gap—space fascinates the public, but often remains a distant spectacle—and the visibility gap, where technological innovation advances faster than public and market recognition. Using Interstellar Communication’s first PocketQube mission, HADES-ICM, launched in March 2025 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, as a case study, her presentation will explore how connecting different elements of the space ecosystem can help bridge these gaps. By linking compact satellite missions with satellite tracking, real-time mission updates, and interactive community engagement through the icMercury app, the initiative demonstrates how in-orbit activity can become a shared and accessible experience for a broader audience.



“Space fascinates people everywhere, but it often remains something we only watch from afar,” said Seda Hewitt. “With missions like HADES-ICM and the icMercury app, we’re exploring how real satellites in orbit can become part of a shared experience—where people can track missions, follow experiments, and connect with the organizations behind them. The goal is simple: to bring space closer to the public and open new pathways for participation in the space ecosystem.”

“The PocketQube community has played a major role in expanding access to space,” said Tom Walkinshaw, founder and CEO of Alba Orbital, the host of the conference. “The conference brings together innovators from across industry and academia who are pushing the boundaries of what small satellites can achieve. It’s exciting to see initiatives like icMercury helping translate these missions into experiences that can inspire and engage a much wider audience.”

The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of engineers, entrepreneurs, and researchers advancing the next generation of small satellite technologies. Confirmed speakers include Aufa Amirullah of the Birmingham Student Satellite Program, Alastair Broom of Spinning Around, Loris Franchi of the European Space Agency, Tibor Herman of the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Paul Stansell of Solid State Propulsion, Pietro Steiner of SmartIR, and Dan White of Valparaiso University. The event will open with a welcome address from the UK Space Agency, followed by keynote presentations from Felix Paez Pavon and Pablo Durban of Hydra Space, highlighting the next phase of commercial PocketQube missions.

An exhibition program will showcase technologies enabling the next generation of pico-satellites, including spacecraft software, optics, propulsion systems, electronics manufacturing, and satellite subsystems. Participating organizations include Hamamatsu Photonics, Bright Ascension Ltd, Genesis Space Flight Laboratories, Tiny Telescope, Arcsec, CAVU Aerospace UK, Printech Circuit Laboratories Limited, and ZOT Engineering Ltd.

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a Florida-based company, is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings provides an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

In March 2025, the company successfully launched its first icMercury PocketQube satellite, HADES-ICM, which is now active and available for amateur radio operators worldwide to communicate with.

For more information, please visit www.icmercury.com.

Contact: info@icmercury.com

About icMercury

icMercury is a revolutionary satellite service offering personalized cosmic experiences for individuals and innovative marketing opportunities for small to mid-sized companies. Leveraging the cost-effective PocketQube satellite technology, icMercury makes space exploration accessible to everyone. Our vision is to foster a community where space enthusiasts, researchers, and explorers can connect, share, and thrive.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as other non-historical matters, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These can be identified by words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "predict," and similar terms. While Interstellar Communication Holdings believes these expectations are reasonable, they cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may differ due to various factors, including market conditions. Such statements reflect Interstellar Communication Holdings' current plans and beliefs as of the date made. Investors should not place undue reliance on them. Interstellar Communication Holdings is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.