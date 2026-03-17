Alight, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alight, Inc. (“Alight" or the "Company") (NYSE:ALIT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/alight-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Alight’s stock price plummeted $0.50 per share, or 38.17%, to close at $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 19, 2026, report detailing a fourth-quarter earnings miss and a significant deterioration in the Company's core performance metrics. Specifically, Alight disclosed that customer renewal rates had fallen "significantly below its previously provided targets," while also projecting sustained revenue declines into the early months of 2026.

The valuation collapse was further exacerbated by a series of aggressive measures and accounting adjustments that signaled deep financial distress. Management announced the elimination of the Company's quarterly dividend and a refusal to provide full-year guidance, leaving the market without a clear growth trajectory. Most significantly, Alight recorded a "substantial, multibillion dollar goodwill impairment," a move that drastically reduced the overall value of its balance sheet. The combination of a top-line miss, lost recurring revenue through lower renewals, and a massive write-down of assets led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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