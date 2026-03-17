Total Economic Impact Study Reveals ZeroFox Delivered Nearly 300% ROI

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the global leader protecting the people, brands, and technology driving modern enterprise, today announced the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) and business impact organizations realize by deploying the ZeroFox platform.

To conduct the study, Forrester Consulting interviewed multiple decision-makers with experience using ZeroFox and aggregated their results into a composite U.S.-based enterprise. The study found that the composite organization achieved 287% ROI over three years, while also witnessing increased visibility into external threats and digital assets, improved cross-team coordination, and stronger brand protection and customer trust resulting from faster response to impersonation and fraud incidents.

"CISOs are navigating a perfect storm. AI is supercharging adversarial activity across social, web, and dark web channels, while budgets demand every dollar be justified," said David Muse, CEO of ZeroFox. "The independent Forrester study confirms what our customers experience every day: ZeroFox is the partner they trust to deliver ROI at scale, with the proven track record to back it up when it matters most."

Findings from the Forrester TEI Study:

Improved takedown efficiency: The composite organization reduced takedown time by an average of 17 hours per incident, achieving a near 3x benefit-to-cost ratio.

The composite organization reduced takedown time by an average of 17 hours per incident, achieving a near 3x benefit-to-cost ratio. Increased identification of false-positives: By improving its false-positive identification rate by 50%, the composite organization reduced time spent reviewing inconsequential alerts and improved overall security team productivity.

By improving its false-positive identification rate by 50%, the composite organization reduced time spent reviewing inconsequential alerts and improved overall security team productivity. Improved risk profile: Faster disruption of phishing sites and fraudulent domains helped the composite organization reduce potential impact and strengthen its overall security posture, realizing a 10% reduction in risk of exposure to breach costs for attacks addressable with ZeroFox.

Faster disruption of phishing sites and fraudulent domains helped the composite organization reduce potential impact and strengthen its overall security posture, realizing a 10% reduction in risk of exposure to breach costs for attacks addressable with ZeroFox. Accelerated reporting and auditing: Consolidated intelligence and automated workflows cut the composite organization’s report preparation and audit support time by 50%.





Customer testimonials:

“Pre-ZeroFox, our mean time to detect for impersonations was typically measured in weeks. Now, depending on the type of use case, we typically can see that happen in days, and sometimes even hours.” - VP of Global information Security, Hospitality

“ZeroFox is prioritizing and risk rating these threats for us, but we can still have our own opinion and can take action quickly. It’s like ZeroFox is doing it with you, rather than for you.” - Director of Information Security and Cyber Risk Management, Financial Services

“The peace of mind ZeroFox brings is just great. It is like a blanket because it's just covering so many things.” - Information Security Manager, Business Services





To learn more about the Total Economic Impact™ study and ZeroFox, visit our website and read the full study.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the trusted solution for defending organizations against daily cyber threats that erode revenue, damage reputation, and frustrate security and risk teams. With over a decade of SaaS expertise, ZeroFox unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection, and Physical Security Intelligence in one platform. Our continuous cycle—Discover, Validate, Disrupt—empowers organizations to identify exposures, prioritize risks, and stop attacks before they cause harm. Thousands of customers worldwide, including leaders in finance, media, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, rely on ZeroFox to deliver timely, actionable intelligence that reduces risk, accelerates response, and reclaims what’s right. To learn more about ZeroFox, visit www.zerofox.com .