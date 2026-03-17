The Institute of Business Administration Karachi joins the Society of Actuaries’ Listing of Universities and Colleges with Actuarial Programs (UCAP)

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Actuaries (SOA) welcomes the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi to its Universities and Colleges with Actuarial Program–Advanced Curriculum (UCAP-AC) listing. By meeting the SOA’s UCAP standards for actuarial education, institutions on this list contribute to a growing global resource for students pursuing careers in the profession. IBA Karachi is the first university in Pakistan to join the UCAP-AC listing.

The Advanced Curriculum level requires actuarial programs to offer courses covering at least four SOA preliminary exams, including at least one of the SOA’s Advanced Actuarial Mathematics Exams (Long-term or Short-term), along with approved courses for all Validation by Educational Experience (VEE) topic areas.

“The Society of Actuaries congratulates the Institute of Business Administration Karachi on attaining UCAP-AC status,” said Zain Ibrahim, SOA Regional Director, Middle East, Africa, South Asia. “IBA’s actuarial-focused mathematics specialization program is helping build the future of the profession by preparing students in Pakistan with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue SOA credentials and contribute to managing society’s financial risks.”

The SOA UCAP list serves as a resource for students seeking university/college actuarial programs worldwide. UCAP institutions receive direct communication from the SOA about updates in SOA exams/curriculum, news relevant to universities, and special opportunities for universities on the list. UCAP-AC institutions are eligible for reimbursement for student SOA preliminary exam fees and support for study materials, on-campus actuarial events, or student travel to approved actuarial conferences. Learn more about UCAP benefits and the full SOA UCAP listing.

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