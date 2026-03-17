Coherent Demonstrates Technologies for Next-Generation Pluggable Transceivers at OFC 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that it will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation pluggable optical technologies at OFC 2026, spanning 1.6T, 3.2T, and emerging architectures for 12.8T and beyond. The demonstrations highlight Coherent’s multi-technology platform strategy - encompassing Silicon Photonics (SiPh), Indium Phosphide (InP), and VCSEL-based solutions - designed to enable scalable, power-efficient connectivity for AI-driven data center infrastructure.

Coherent will also present multiple 1.6T transceivers, featuring different optical technologies such as: Silicon Photonics Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC), high power InP CW laser, 200G InP EML, and 200G GaAs VCSEL. The demonstrations will include three different DSP solutions from three industry leaders, as well as multiple types of electrical interfaces. Together, these demonstrations underscore Coherent’s ability to execute across diverse technology platforms.

For emerging 3.2T transceivers, Coherent will demonstrate 400G/lane PAM4 optical links with both 400G Differential EML as well as a silicon photonics PIC implementation based on Coherent’s 400G pure silicon PN junction Mach-Zender Modulator. These high-speed link demonstrations validate Coherent’s ability to lead next-generation 3.2T pluggable architectures.

Looking further ahead to 12.8T and beyond, Coherent will also demonstrate a new multi-lane XPO pluggable MSA form factor, designed to enhance system design agility while optimizing power and performance.

“AI infrastructure is driving an accelerated transition to higher-speed pluggable architectures,” said Lee Xu, Executive Vice President - Datacenter at Coherent. “By demonstrating performance across 1.6T, 3.2T, and emerging platforms - like XPO - for 12.8T and beyond, and across multiple optical and DSP technologies, we are reinforcing Coherent’s role as a trusted innovation partner for next-generation data center connectivity.”

Visitors to OFC 2026 can experience these demonstrations at Booth 1401 and learn more about Coherent’s comprehensive portfolio of pluggable optical solutions powering AI-scale data center networks.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.



Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

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