Air Canada Recognized as One of Montreal’s Top Employers for the 13th Consecutive Year

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada has been recognized for the 13th consecutive year as one of Montreal’s Top Employers for 2026. The award reflects the airline’s sustained commitment to its people and its focus on fostering an employee experience grounded in purpose, pride, and belonging.





“Being recognized as one of Montreal’s Top Employers for the 13th consecutive year is truly meaningful for all of us at Air Canada, and especially for the more than 10,000 employees who call Montreal, our global headquarters, home,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada. “Our ongoing investment in our people programs reflects our belief in creating a workplace where our multi-generational workforce feel supported to be their best.”

This year’s award recognizes the strength of Air Canada’s Elevate leadership development program, the opportunities employees have to build and advance their careers at the airline, and the sustained success of its employee well-being program UBY (Unlock the Best in You). These initiatives, along with many others, reinforce Air Canada’s commitment to supporting employees throughout every stage of their career journey, and ensuring they have the tools, training, and support they need to excel in a dynamic, fast‑moving industry.

Other recognitions Air Canada has received this year for its people programs include:

One of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2026

One of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for 2026 for the third consecutive year





Learn more about careers at Air Canada here.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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