PetPivot Creator Council 2026: Not a Campaign, But a Council—Shaping the Future of Pet Living Together





NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot announced its Creator Council 2026—an in-person gathering in Los Angeles convening 20+ creators such as @coltomn and @gembosells for authentic dialogue about the future of pet technology. Unlike transactional influencer campaigns, the Council is designed as the launch of an ongoing partnership where creators become trusted voices for the growing segment of pet owners who don't want another app, another subscription, or another Wi‑Fi-dependent device.

The pet tech industry has increasingly standardized around connectivity. According to SNS Insider, the Wi‑Fi segment dominated the smart pet product market with approximately 65.88% share in 2024, reflecting an industry-wide assumption that "smart" requires apps, internet connectivity, and mobile notifications. Yet this approach leaves behind millions of pet owners: seniors uncomfortable with smartphone apps, privacy-conscious households wary of data collection, disabled pet parents seeking independence without digital barriers, and budget-aware families tired of recurring fees.

PetPivot's Creator Council flips this script. On 21 March, 2026 in Los Angeles, creators will gather for a cat-inspired brunch featuring hands-on the new AutoScooper 12 and the best selling AutoScooper 11 product demonstrations, interactive DIY pet stations, and direct conversations with PetPivot engineers. The emphasis is not on scripted content deliverables, but on equipping creators with context to authentically reach audiences excluded by app-dependent pet tech. Participants receive curated take-home gifts, access to photo-ready installations, and opportunities to connect with fellow pet creators and VIP guests—but retain full editorial freedom in how they share their experience.

"This isn't a campaign with mandated posts or hashtags," said Poppy, Founder of PetPivot. "It's a council—a genuine partnership where creators help shape our mission and we equip them to reach pet owners who feel left behind by 'smart' pet tech. Many of their followers just want a litter box that works—without downloading an app, connecting to Wi‑Fi, or worrying about a monthly fee. We're giving creators the space to experience our philosophy firsthand, then share it authentically."

The Council's structure reflects PetPivot's commitment to substance over spectacle. While competitors bundle connectivity as standard, PetPivot's app-free approach eliminates digital dependencies—offering automatic litter cleaning that works independently of smartphones, Wi‑Fi networks, or cloud services. During internet outages, phone updates, or years after purchase, the device continues functioning without subscription renewal or app support.





By fostering face-to-face dialogue between creators, PetPivot, and the communities they represent, the Council establishes a feedback loop that informs future product development while expanding access to thoughtful automation. The one-day Los Angeles gathering marks the beginning of ongoing collaboration throughout 2026—not a one-off promotional moment.

PetPivot Creator Council 2026 will take place in Los Angeles on 21 March 2026. The event is invitation-only for creators focused on pet content, animal welfare, and lifestyle storytelling.

About PetPivot Inc

PetPivot Inc. designs intelligent, app-free automatic litter solutions that prioritize simplicity, safety, and quiet operation. The company's products require no Wi‑Fi, subscription, or smartphone app—delivering reliable, stress-free cleaning for cats and owners. Committed to animal welfare, PetPivot supports volunteer-run cat shelters through product donations and funding to alleviate operational burdens.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Kevin Lee

Email: info@petpivot.com

Reference:

SNS Insider. "Smart Pet Feeder Market Segment Analysis – By Connectivity Type, By Pet Type, By Capacity, By Sales Channel – Global Forecast 2024–2034." Reports Wi‑Fi connectivity segment held approximately 65.88% market share in the smart pet product category in 2024.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f323a098-22fd-42ff-abb4-4464005c970b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d354dfff-53ca-496a-91a7-593e6b1f72dc