Varonis Launches Atlas to Secure AI and the Data That Powers It

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced the general availability of Varonis Atlas, an end-to-end AI Security Platform that helps organizations see and control AI across the enterprise.

AI agents, copilots, and LLMs are now embedded in enterprise workflows. They read, write, and act on data at machine speed. But most organizations don’t know which AI systems they have, what they can do, or whether they’re compliant with emerging regulations.

“AI completely disrupts the enterprise security model. Instead of humans clicking through UIs, agents are accessing data directly — and this places data and AI security front and center,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO and co-founder of Varonis. “If you can’t continuously discover, assess, and secure agents and LLMs, you can’t use AI at scale. Varonis Atlas gives organizations the fastest path to safe and trustworthy AI.”

Varonis Atlas: The Fastest Path to Safe and Trustworthy AI

Atlas covers the entire AI security lifecycle — from discovery and posture management to runtime protection and compliance — in a single solution. It connects to virtually any AI system that organizations build or run: hosted AI platforms, custom LLMs, agentic frameworks, chatbots, and embedded AI. Through integrations with the Varonis Data Security Platform, Atlas brings data context that standalone AI security tools can’t match.

Atlas capabilities include:

Find

AI Inventory & Shadow AI: Continuously discover AI assets, projects, and systems — including shadow AI — across your entire environment.

Continuously discover AI assets, projects, and systems — including shadow AI — across your entire environment. AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): Scan your AI agents, chatbots, and models for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Scan your AI agents, chatbots, and models for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. AI Pen Testing: Proactively stress test your AI systems for vulnerabilities like prompt injection and jailbreaks.





Fix

AI Runtime Guardrails : Enforce real-time policies that prevent sensitive data leakage and block malicious and non-compliant AI usage.

: Enforce real-time policies that prevent sensitive data leakage and block malicious and non-compliant AI usage. AI Compliance & Governance: Get out-of-the-box audit reporting to validate your compliance with ever-changing AI regulations and frameworks.

Get out-of-the-box audit reporting to validate your compliance with ever-changing AI regulations and frameworks. AI Third-Party Risk Management: Manage AI use within products and services that you consume through your supply chain and take control of third-party risk.





Alert

AI Activity Monitoring: View an audit trail of full end-to-end flows of AI interactions, including LLM calls, data access, tool calls, and guardrails.

View an audit trail of full end-to-end flows of AI interactions, including LLM calls, data access, tool calls, and guardrails. AI Detection & Response (AIDR): Detect and monitor all AI usage with a full end-to-end audit trail, generate real-time alerts on suspicious behavior, and integrate with SIEM and SOAR platforms.





“Most AI security tools are fragmented and data-blind,” said Ron Bennatan, VP of AI and Data Security Strategy at Varonis and co-founder of AllTrue.ai, creator of Guardium (acquired by IBM) and jSonar (acquired by Imperva). “They can inventory your AI systems or monitor prompts, but they can’t govern the entire AI lifecycle or control what it does with your critical data. That’s the real risk, and is exactly what Atlas solves.”

Varonis Atlas is available today. Organizations can begin with a free trial with full access to Atlas’ AI inventory, posture management, security testing, runtime guardrails, and compliance reporting functionality.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e5943e4-0ba5-417b-a1d4-fe64555125df