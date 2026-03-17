Eon Launches Industry-First Ransomware Solution for Cloud Databases, Expanding Enterprise Data Protection Capabilities

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enterprises abandon on-premise servers and modernize in the cloud, a massive security gap has opened in protecting databases, which are the 'brains' of the modern economy. Today, Eon , an intelligent data and AI infrastructure platform, closes that gap with the introduction of the first ransomware protection designed specifically for cloud databases. This addition to Eon’s existing ransomware protection suite enables organizations to fully detect and recover potential ransomware corruption or anomalous behavior and restore trusted data across all modern cloud workloads.

With ransomware damage costs projected to reach $74B in 2026 , a 30% increase from 2025, enterprises face a pressing need for comprehensive cloud data protection, but more than half lack the components required for full recovery from ransomware attacks. Eon’s new protection capabilities address this need directly, becoming the first platform to provide unified ransomware protection across managed and self-hosted cloud databases, VMs, and object storage, eliminating the choice between paying attackers or enduring prolonged operational shutdowns.

“Legacy protection tools scan files and disks for ransomware, but as customers modernized, these solutions lagged behind, leaving databases exposed. Attackers today are exploiting this blind spot, and organizations often don’t discover corrupted data until they’re attempting recovery,” said Ofir Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Eon. “True resilience requires full visibility into your backups and a reliable path to full restoration. We've built our ransomware protection package to ensure your cloud data stays secure, uncorrupted, and ready to drive intelligence no matter what.”

Eon's cloud-native platform detects threats and validates recovery points without expanding the attack surface. By analyzing the contents of database backups, Eon automatically identifies trusted recovery points and enables fast restoration of clean data in minutes instead of days. Because backups remain indexed and queryable, security teams can investigate corrupted data and restore only trusted records without rebuilding entire environments.

Key benefits of Eon's ransomware protection for databases include:

Greater Visibility: Detect ransomware signals, including database-level anomalies such as row-count drops, schema changes, and cardinality shifts across Postgres, MySQL, MSSQL, RDS, and other cloud databases.

Detect ransomware signals, including database-level anomalies such as row-count drops, schema changes, and cardinality shifts across Postgres, MySQL, MSSQL, RDS, and other cloud databases. Unified Protection Across Cloud Workloads: Detect and recover from ransomware attacks across VMs, object storage, and databases from a single console.

Detect and recover from ransomware attacks across VMs, object storage, and databases from a single console. Cloud-Native, Agentless Design: Direct integration with cloud provider APIs eliminates the need for appliances or infrastructure changes.

Direct integration with cloud provider APIs eliminates the need for appliances or infrastructure changes. Air-Gapped Security: Immutable, logically air-gapped vaults protect backups from deletion or modification, even when production systems are compromised.

Learn more about Eon’s approach to ransomware protection and data resilience at www.eon.io .