Veritext Earns EcoVadis Bronze Medal for 2025, Reflecting Ongoing Commitment to Responsible Business Practices

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announced it has been awarded the EcoVadis Bronze Medal for 2025, recognizing the company’s commitment to sustainability and continued progress through operational and governance improvements.

As a company built around delivering professional services at scale, Veritext views sustainability as something strengthened through consistent, measurable improvements including how teams operate, how decisions are made, how partners are engaged and how accountability is maintained across the organization.

“Receiving the EcoVadis Bronze Medal is an encouraging milestone for our team, and we’re grateful for the recognition,” says Janel O’Connor, chief people officer, Veritext. “This achievement highlights the momentum we’re building and reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement—expanding what’s working, strengthening our approach and integrating responsible practices into everything we do for our clients.”

EcoVadis is a world-renowned sustainability ratings company whose mission is to provide reliable sustainability ratings and insights, enabling companies to reduce risk, drive improvement and accelerate positive impact on our planet and society. EcoVadis evaluates companies across four key themes.

Environment

Labor and Human Rights

Ethics

Sustainable Procurement





As a result of its deep commitment to sustainability and employee well-being, Veritext has not only earned the EcoVadis medal but has also been recognized for the past two years as a “Most Impactful Mentoring Program” by Mentorloop for its Feed It Forward Mentorship Program and honored with the Platinum-level Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award for 2025. Together, these accolades underscore Veritext’s dedication to building and maintaining a truly comprehensive well-being program for its employees.

To learn more about Veritext’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.veritext.com/sustainability.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details—so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com