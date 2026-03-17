AutoScheduler.AI Leaders Honored with 2026 Pros to Know Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , the leading warehouse orchestration platform, today announced that two of its key executives have been named winners of the prestigious 2026 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, has been recognized in the Leaders of Excellence category, while Kunj Pandya, Head of Product, has been honored in the Rising Stars category.

The Pros to Know Award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s recipients represent visionaries who are redefining how global supply chains operate in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

This recognition underscores the proven, real-world results that AutoScheduler.AI continues to deliver for its clients through its innovative Warehouse Decision Agent. By utilizing this technology, customers achieve significant operational gains, including:

Significant Increases in Throughput via optimized dock and labor scheduling.

via optimized dock and labor scheduling. Reduced Operational Costs by eliminating manual planning bottlenecks.

by eliminating manual planning bottlenecks. Improved Service Levels through proactive constraint management.



Driving Innovation at the Top

As the recipient of the Leaders of Excellence award, Keith Moore is recognized for his transformative impact on the logistics technology sector. Under his leadership, AutoScheduler.AI has scaled its footprint among Fortune 500 companies, helping them navigate labor shortages and volatile demand through advanced AI-driven orchestration.

"I am honored to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive alongside some of the brightest minds in our industry," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "This award is a testament to our entire team's commitment to solving the challenges within the warehouse ecosystem and ensuring our customers operate at peak efficiency regardless of the challenges they face."

The Future of Product Excellence

Kunj Pandya’s recognition in the Rising Stars category highlights his pivotal role in shaping the AutoScheduler platform. As Head of Product, Pandya has been instrumental in translating complex customer pain points into intuitive, high-impact features that bridge the gap between Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and real-time execution.

"Winning the Rising Star award is an incredible milestone," said Kunj Pandya. "At AutoScheduler, we focus on building tools that provide immediate, tangible value to floor managers and planners. Being acknowledged for that work motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in warehouse automation."

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seem seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

Go to https://sdce.me/h6ychkwito view the full list of winners. Go to https://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s awards.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.