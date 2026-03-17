VEON Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Digital Ambition

Senior executive appointments are to enhance country operations

and VEON Group’s digital assets strategy

Dubai,New York, Astana and Tashkent, March 17, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator (the “Company” or “VEON”), today announces a series of upcoming leadership appointments, strengthening organizational capabilities and positioning the company for further growth across its headquarters and market teams.

Yevgeniy Nastradin will take the helm as the Chief Executive Officer of Beeline Uzbekistan. Yevgeniy brings more than a decade of leadership experience within VEON. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Beeline Kazakhstan, leading the business since 2019 with a strong track record of operational excellence, growth and successful digital expansion into financial services, entertainment and digital-first brands, as well as sovereign AI capability development.

Andrey Pyatakhin, who has successfully led Beeline Uzbekistan since the fourth quarter of 2024, will continue to serve Beeline Uzbekistan as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, reporting to Yevgeniy Nastradin.

Jabbor Kayumov will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Beeline Kazakhstan. Jabbor recently rejoined VEON Group as Chief Executive Officer for Telco Business at Beeline Kazakhstan, bringing nearly two decades of international leadership experience. Prior to joining Beeline Kazakhstan, he served as CEO of Ncell in Nepal, led Digicel’s operations in the Caribbean, and acted as CEO of Beeline Tajikistan. His leadership spans strategic transformation, commercial growth, organizational development, and digital innovation.

Ahmet Kayhan will join VEON Group as the Chief Payments & Digital Assets Officer, assuming a key leadership position in VEON’s headquarters team, as the Company accelerates its ambition in financial services and digital asset capabilities. Ahmet brings more than two decades of experience in building and scaling digital assets, developing technology-driven financial ecosystems, and driving international expansion and complex strategic transactions. He joins VEON from DgPays Group, where he most recently led global growth as the Head of International Operations, and NEOPAY, one of the UAE’s leading payment service providers, where he served as a board member.

“Strengthening our leadership team reflects our continued focus on digital innovation and expanding our services—key drivers of our growth,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group. “We are reinforcing and refreshing our management with proven leaders who bring deep expertise and a global perspective. I congratulate our colleagues on their appointments and look forward to working together as we accelerate our digital ambitions.”

All appointments are to be effective April 1, 2026 subject to the completion of relevant corporate and regulatory approvals. VEON looks forward to welcoming Ahmet to the Company, and Yevgeniy, Jabbor and Andrey to their new roles with VEON.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity customers and about 135 million monthly active digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to VEON’s and its subsidiaries’ strategic ambitions and management teams. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to VEON’s and its subsidiaries’ strategic ambitions and management teams, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2025 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.



Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Chief Communications and Strategy Officer

pr@veon.com