Coherent Demonstrates Multiple Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Technologies at OFC 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced it will demonstrate multiple co-packaged optics (CPO) technologies at OFC 2026 in Los Angeles, highlighting the company’s broad portfolio and vertical technology stack capabilities to support the rapidly growing bandwidth demands of AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Coherent will showcase several CPO approaches designed to enable next-generation data center architectures. Demonstrations include a 6.4T (32×200G) socketed CPO based on silicon photonics, paired with Coherent’s External Laser Source (ELS) module powered by its own high-power InP CW lasers; a multimode socketed CPO built with Coherent’s high-speed VCSELs; and an InP modulator on silicon operating at 400G. The InP-based demonstration features a 400G-per-lane InP modulator array, illustrating a pathway toward higher lane speeds and the scalability required for future CPO architectures.

These demonstrations highlight Coherent’s ability to support multiple optical architectures for co-packaged optics, leveraging its expertise across key photonics technologies including indium phosphide lasers, silicon photonics, VCSELs, and advanced packaging.

“As with most early-stage solutions, CPO will be explored in various scale-out and scale-up scenarios by our customers,” said Dr Lee Xu, Executive VP Datacenter at Coherent. “With these demonstrations, we are reaffirming our commitment to support our customers with the technologies they choose as data center architectures continue to evolve.”

Visitors to OFC 2026 can experience these demonstrations at Booth 1401 and learn more about Coherent’s optical interconnect solutions enabling AI-scale data center networks.



About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

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