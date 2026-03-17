Q2X, Powered by Xendoo, Selected as Xero’s Preferred Migration Partner as Demand Surges for QuickBooks Alternative

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo , a technology-forward bookkeeping, accounting, and tax firm, announced its selection as Xero’s preferred migration partner following a competitive RFP process. This partnership centers on Q2X, a proprietary migration platform that moves businesses and accounting firms from QuickBooks to Xero.

Urgency Builds as QuickBooks Desktop Sunset Deadlines Approach

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment as Intuit accelerates the phase-out of its legacy Desktop products. With support for QuickBooks Desktop 2023 set to expire on May 31, 2026, thousands of businesses face an urgent deadline to migrate.

Q2X provides a critical solution for organizations that require full historical continuity. Unlike standard migration tools that transfer only recent balances, Q2X preserves complete transaction-level history, often spanning decades, without loss of financial records.

Why Businesses are Migrating to Xero

The demand for Q2X is driven by a growing frustration with legacy platform complexity. Small business owners are increasingly seeking alternatives that offer:

Streamlined Interfaces: Reducing the confusion and clutter of legacy systems.

Reducing the confusion and clutter of legacy systems. Automated Accuracy: Minimizing manual data entry errors

Minimizing manual data entry errors Cost Predictability: Transparent pricing models

Transparent pricing models Reconciliation Complexity: Reducing time-consuming and fragmented reconciliation workflows

As a global industry leader, Xero redefined the general ledger by building it specifically for the ease of use for small business owners. With a robust feature suite and user-friendly interface, Xero is quickly becoming the first choice for small business owners.

“Xendoo was chosen as our preferred migration partner because their cloud-first DNA and deep accounting expertise mirror Xero’s commitment to making life simpler for small business owners,” said Andrew Kanzer, Managing Director of North America, Xero. “By pairing Q2X with Xero, we can remove much of the friction of switching platforms and give owners valuable time back to focus on what matters most. Most importantly, this partnership is human at its core: with Xendoo, it’s not just about moving data from one system to another, it’s about helping people move toward growth and a more successful future.”

Q2X Delivers a Best-in-Class Migration Experience

Developed by Xendoo’s in-house technology team, Q2X transfers decades of financial data into Xero while maintaining historical financial accuracy and balance integrity. For businesses on QuickBooks Desktop, A Q2X specialist will help you move to QuickBooks Online first, then complete the Q2X conversion to Xero.

Q2X migrations provide:

Transaction-level historical data preservation

Chart-of-accounts mapping that preserves existing QBO structure

Automated accuracy validation and reconciliation checks

Guided QuickBooks Desktop-to-Online staging prior to Xero migration

Q2X migrations have successfully converted financial histories dating back to 1998.

About Q2X

Q2X, powered by Xendoo, is a proprietary migration platform designed to convert financial data from QuickBooks Online to Xero while preserving full historical accuracy. New users enjoy Q2X’s standard migration, complimentary courtesy of Xero. To learn more, visit Q2X.app.

Media Contact:

Hanna Wancier

Marketing & PR Specialist, Xendoo

hanna.wancier@xendoo.com

(954) 593-5443