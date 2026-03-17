Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) Announces Investments in Stripe and ElevenLabs

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE: RVI) announced it has closed investments in Stripe and ElevenLabs . Robinhood Ventures Fund I, which is the first fund from Robinhood Ventures, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 6, 2026 under the symbol RVI.

“We’re excited to add Stripe and ElevenLabs to Robinhood Ventures Fund I and are proud to offer retail investors access to these frontier companies,” said Sarah Pinto, President of Robinhood Ventures Fund I. “They are helping shape the future of fintech and AI, and reflect RVI’s focus on investing in innovative companies operating at the forefront of their industries.”

Investment in Stripe

As previously disclosed, on March 9, 2026 RVI purchased an aggregate of $14,577,645 of Class B Common Stock of Stripe Global Holdings Inc. in secondary transactions. Stripe is a programmable financial services company founded in 2010 with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland. The company offers businesses of all sizes, from new startups to public companies, a suite of products and services covering payments, revenue management, and money management.

Investment in ElevenLabs

On March 12, 2026 RVI purchased an aggregate of $19,999,971.34 of Series D Preferred Stock of ElevenLabs in a primary transaction. ElevenLabs is an artificial intelligence research and product company focused on audio, voice and realistic speech. It serves millions of users and thousands of businesses across three main platforms. ElevenAgents enables businesses to deploy voice and chat agents at scale. ElevenCreative empowers creators and marketers to generate and edit speech, music, image, and video across 70+ languages. ElevenAPI gives developers access to the company's leading AI audio foundational models. The Company was founded in 2022 and is based in London, UK.

About Robinhood Ventures Fund I

RVI is a closed-end fund that provides investors exposure to a concentrated portfolio of private companies that now includes Airwallex, Boom, Databricks, ElevenLabs, Mercor, Oura, Ramp, Revolut, and Stripe, with additional companies expected to be added over time.

Unlike many traditional private market vehicles, RVI is designed to be accessible to retail investors, with no accreditation requirements, no investment minimums, a competitive management fee, and no performance fees.

RVI uses the “Announcements” section of the RVI website (accessible at https://robinhood.com/us/en/ventures/rvi/ ) and the Robinhood Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to RVI’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

Investors wishing to buy or sell shares of RVI can place orders through an intermediary or broker.

Disclosures:

An investment in Robinhood Ventures Fund I is speculative and involves a high degree of risk with substantial risk of loss.

Robinhood Ventures is the investment adviser for RVI. Robinhood Ventures is the dba name for Robinhood Ventures DE, LLC. Robinhood Ventures is an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward looking statements,” including statements regarding the potential addition of portfolio companies to RVI over time and RVI’s objectives to expand access to private markets. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under “Risks” in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in RVI’s filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. RVI and Robinhood have no obligation, and do not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication to reflect changes since the date of this communication, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com

Press: press@robinhood.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cb60648-9e65-4972-a267-d949d2d99ffc