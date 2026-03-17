Coherent to Unveil Breakthrough AI-Scale Optical Innovations and Industry Leadership at OFC 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced it will showcase breakthrough innovations powering the next generation of AI-driven datacenter and communications networks at OFC 2026, March 17 –19, at the L.A. Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, Booth #1401.

From 400G/lane, 3.2T transceivers and emerging architectures for 12.8T and beyond, to advanced co-packaged optics (CPO), multi-rail transport, and open optical networking platforms, Coherent will demonstrate how its vertical technology stack - spanning materials, devices, modules, and systems - is redefining performance, scalability, and energy efficiency for the AI era.

“At OFC 2026, we are demonstrating how Coherent’s innovation engines, from advanced materials to fully integrated optical systems - are enabling the infrastructure backbone of AI,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, CMO at Coherent. “Our technologies are driving the bandwidth, power efficiency, and scalability required for the next decade of optical networking.”

In addition, Coherent executives and technology leaders will take center stage across plenaries, executive forums, panels, and technical sessions, helping shape the future roadmap of optical networking.

TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCT DEMONSTRATIONS

Multi-Technology CPO Demonstration

A powerful showcase of silicon photonics, VCSEL, and InP-on-silicon technologies operating within a co-packaged optics architecture - advancing energy-efficient scaling for AI fabrics.





A powerful showcase of silicon photonics, VCSEL, and InP-on-silicon technologies operating within a co-packaged optics architecture - advancing energy-efficient scaling for AI fabrics. High-Performance 400G/Lane Optical Link

Enabling next-generation switch ASIC connectivity at 400G/lane leveraging both 400G Differential EML as well as a silicon photonics PIC implementation based on Coherent’s 400G pure silicon PN junction Mach-Zender Modulator.





Enabling next-generation switch ASIC connectivity at 400G/lane leveraging both 400G Differential EML as well as a silicon photonics PIC implementation based on Coherent’s 400G pure silicon PN junction Mach-Zender Modulator. New XPO Pluggable MSA Form Factor

Demonstrating the new multi-lane XPO transceiver for 12.8T and beyond, to enhance system design agility while optimizing power and performance.





Demonstrating the new multi-lane XPO transceiver for 12.8T and beyond, to enhance system design agility while optimizing power and performance. Multi-technology 1.6T Transceivers

Featuring multiple 1.6T transceivers encompassing several types of electrical interfaces and DSP chips from three industry leaders, all in the OSFP form factor.

Next-Generation Multi-Rail Enhancements

New advancements in multi-rail optical transport dramatically increasing fiber capacity and system efficiency (4 rails in 1RU) for scale-across networks.





New advancements in multi-rail optical transport dramatically increasing fiber capacity and system efficiency (4 rails in 1RU) for scale-across networks. Thermo-Electric Generator (TEG)

Innovative thermal energy harvesting technology that converts waste heat into usable electrical power, improving system-level efficiency in next-generation AI datacenters.

PARTNER DEMO

OIF Interoperability

Contributing to a multi-vendor interoperability demo features 40 member companies and highlights 800ZR, 400ZR, Multi-span optics.

Scalable Quantum-Safe Network

Demonstrating a quantum-safe networking solution that can be deployed efficiently and at scale without disrupting existing infrastructure, in partnership with CUBiQ Technologies, HPE and Liberty Global.



MSA ANNOUNCEMENTS

Coherent joined the recently announced XPO MSA as founding member to enable 12.8Tbps liquid cooled optics module that supports a front panel density of 204.8Tbps per open compute rack unit, to meet the increased density requirements of the AI datacenters.

Coherent is one of the founding members of the Open CPX MSA (Open Co-Packaging Multi-Source Agreement) to develop the specifications for optical engines required to enable a broad ecosystem of interoperable co-packaged and near-package interconnect solutions.

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AT OFC 2026

Coherent executives will play a prominent role across OFC’s most influential stages, including:

OPTICA EXECUTIVE FORUM



Topic: CEO Panel

Speaker: Jim Anderson

Monday, March 16th, 4:40 pm – 5:40 pm



Topic: Scale Out Data Center Networks

Moderator: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Panelist: Vipul Bhatt

Monday, March 16th, 10:50 am - 12:00 pm



Topic: Fireside chat with CTO

Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng

Monday, March 16th, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

INVITED SPEAKER: DATACOM SUBSYSTEMS AND SYSTEMS



Invited Speaker: Dr. Anna Tatarczak

Monday, March 16th, 12:00 pm – 12.30 pm

PLENARY SESSION



Topic: Scaling the Optical Future: Optical Technologies Driving AI, Data Centers and Communications Networks

Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng

Tuesday, March 17th, 8:00 am – 10:00 am

MARKET WATCH



Topic: State of the Industry: Now and in 2031

Moderator: Vipul Bhatt

Tuesday, March 17th, 10:30 am – 12.00 pm

DATA CENTER SUMMIT (DCS)



Topic: Scaling AI Clusters: Challenges in Scale-Up and Scale-Out for Future Growth

Speaker: Dr. Steffen Koehler

Tuesday, March 17th, 2:15 pm – 3.45 pm

YOLE MARKET EVENT



Topic: Scaling datacom optical technologies for next generation networks​

Speaker: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Wednesday, March 18th, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

OIF SPECIAL EVENT



Topic: 800ZR/LR and 1600ZR/ZR+/CL – Changing the Game…Again

Speaker: Dr. Georg Clarici

Wednesday, March 18th, 11:45 am – 12:45 pm

GSA & IEEE EVENT



Topic: Bridging Silicon and Light Innovations at the Intersection of Semiconductors and Photonics

Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng

Wednesday, March 18th, 12:45 pm – 1:45 pm

OCP SESSION



Topic: AI Scale-Up Opportunities with Short-Reach Optical Interconnects​

Speaker: Vipul Bhatt

Thursday, March 19th, 12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

CONFERENCE – WORKSHOP



Topic: Chasing the Limit: On the Path to Photonic Scale-Up with Ultra-Low-Energy/Bit

Speaker: Dr. Chris Kocot

Sunday, March 15, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Visitors to OFC 2026 can experience Coherent’s innovations at Booth #1401. For more information, visit www.coherent.com

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges.