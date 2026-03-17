DAV releases hiring guide to strengthen veteran employment

ERLANGER, KY., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is proud to announce the release of an updated edition of The Veteran Advantage: DAV’s Hiring Guide for Employers of the Military Community, a comprehensive resource designed to help companies better understand and retain veteran and military spouse employees.

Written for companies seeking to build or improve upon policies supporting veterans and military spouses, this guide equips employers with practical tools to translate military skills, build a military-friendly hiring initiative, or create a veteran employee resource group. It also emphasizes inclusive hiring practices that recognize ability, reduce barriers and ensure workplaces are equipped to support those who have served.

“Veterans and military spouses consistently demonstrate strong work values but many still face hurdles when transitioning into civilian careers,” said DAV CEO and National Adjutant Barry Jesinoski. “Hiring veterans doesn’t just fill open roles—it strengthens organizations. But employers who don’t understand how to align military experience with business needs might overlook that talent. DAV works every day to remove barriers between the military community and meaningful employment.”

According to the U.S. Labor Department, nationwide, veteran unemployment rose to 4.0% in January 2026 from 3.8% in December 2025. For veterans with a disability, that rate increased to 5.7% in January 2026. These startling figures make clear that more intentional efforts are needed to connect veterans and military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities.

“This guide is about more than hiring,” Jesinoski said. “It’s about building workplaces where veterans and military spouses can thrive, grow and continue making a difference long after their military service ends.”

At DAV, the mission of empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives includes helping them succeed in the civilian workforce.

This guide is part of how DAV keeps its promise to our nation’s veterans by helping employers become better partners to the military community and stronger advocates for veteran success in the civilian workforce.

The Veteran Advantage: DAV’s Hiring Guide for Employers of the Military Community is available for free download at davhiringguide.org.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

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