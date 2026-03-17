OfficeSpace Expands Presence in New York City with New Office at 7 World Trade Center

New York, NY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, provider of the leading AI Operating System for the Built World, today announced the opening of its new office at 7 World Trade Center, expanding the company’s footprint in one of the world’s most influential hubs for real estate, workplace innovation, and enterprise growth.

This expansion comes at a pivotal moment for New York’s Built World sector. In 2025, Manhattan’s office leasing activity reached approximately 42 million square feet, one of the highest annual totals in recent history and well above pre-pandemic levels, driven by robust demand for Class A and trophy space across Midtown, Downtown, and key submarkets. Availability rates tightened as sublet supply declined, and net absorption remained positive, signaling a continued recovery and heightened tenant confidence in the market. In addition to strong leasing figures, New York has also made strides in office attendance, with workplace foot traffic rising toward or slightly above pre-pandemic baselines — a milestone many major U.S. markets have struggled to reach according to CBRE. OfficeSpace is observing similar patterns nationally, with organizations returning to the office with greater intentionality—aligning space strategy, employee experience, and operational efficiency—as highlighted in its February 2026 Built World Market Report.

The expansion into 7 World Trade Center further strengthens OfficeSpace’s presence within one of the most iconic business campuses in the world. The building also houses OfficeSpace clients including Moody’s, Asana, and WPP.

"New York has always been a center of gravity for workplace transformation," said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO, OfficeSpace Software. "Having a physical presence here, side by side with our clients, is an exciting opportunity to work even more closely with the many global organizations that anchor their headquarters or major hubs in this market. As RTO and more complex hybrid expectations continue to evolve, we’re seeing growing demand for OfficeSpace to help organizations better understand workplace behaviors and plan for the future of work. Our investment in New York reflects our commitment to supporting that transformation and building workplaces that are smarter, more efficient, and better for their people."

The new office strengthens OfficeSpace’s ability to collaborate directly with New York-based customers, partners, and industry leaders driving the next evolution of the modern workplace. It also reflects the company’s long-term investment in supporting enterprises as they adapt their spaces, operations, and employee experiences for a rapidly changing world.

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