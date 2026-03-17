John Snow Labs to Spotlight Regulatory-Grade Healthcare AI and Governance at the 2026 Applied Healthcare AI Summit

LEWES, Del., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs , a healthcare AI company, today announced the keynote lineup for its annual Applied Healthcare AI Summit , a free, two-day virtual conference taking place April 14-15. Now in its sixth year, the summit is the world’s largest gathering of the applied artificial intelligence (AI), Generative AI, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) community in healthcare and life sciences.

With more than 30 technical sessions and keynotes, the 2026 program will explore how regulatory-grade healthcare generative AI, agentic AI, and continuous governance are being implemented in real-world clinical and enterprise environments. Attendees will gain practical insights into deploying healthcare-specific large language models (LLMs), evaluating model performance, ensuring privacy and compliance, and scaling AI responsibly.

Several keynote sessions highlight the emergence of regulatory-grade capabilities including:

Solving the Grand Challenges of Healthcare AI: The Trust Stack for the Regulatory-Grade Era

MedHELM and the Next Phase of Open Medical AI Evaluation

Unlocking Multimodal Data for Secondary Use: How Baptist Health Powers Discovery with Patient Journey Intelligence

Proving Regulatory-Grade Accuracy and Provenance in Automated Cancer Registries

Engineering Trust: A Governance Framework for Science Communication AI

Proving Regulatory-Grade Accuracy in AI-Driven HCC Coding

The Unified Foundation for Secondary Use: Building Autonomous Agentic Workflows with the Patient Journey Intelligence Platform

AI-Augmented Diagnostics: Where Are We Actually Saving Lives?

“With healthcare organizations moving rapidly from experimentation to full-scale AI deployment, the need for practical guidance and proven governance frameworks has never been more apparent,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “This year’s event will showcase how healthcare leaders are successfully implementing domain-specific LLMs, agentic systems, and governance frameworks that are approaching human-grade accuracy to drive measurable value while maintaining safety, trust, and compliance.”

John Snow Labs has made significant progress in these focus areas with new solutions designed to fully automate oncology patient registries , dramatically improving accuracy, scalability, and usability for clinical teams, as well as the launch of its Patient Journeys Intelligence Platform , the first secondary-use data platform designed specifically to meet the requirements of the FDA’s newly finalized guidance on the use of real-world evidence to support regulatory decision-making for medical devices. Both capabilities will be presented at the event.

Additional Resources:

Register for the free virtual event and check out the schedule here

for the free virtual event and check out the schedule For media inquiries, contact gina@johnsnowlabs.com

For more information about John Snow Labs, visit https://www.johnsnowlabs.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn for updates



About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs , the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journeys Platform, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

Contact

Gina Devine

Head of Communications

John Snow Labs

gina@johnsnowlabs.com