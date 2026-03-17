ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
17 March 2026
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company received notification that on the 16 March 2026, Alastair Bruce, Non-Executive Director, purchased a total of 1,000 ordinary shares in the Company.
The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alastair Bruce
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG Enterprise Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10 pence
GB0003292009
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£13.02
|1,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,000
£13.02
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794
Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344