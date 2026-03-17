Mizuho awarded Coalition Greenwich 2026 Best Bank distinctions in the U.S.

Mizuho wins Best Bank for Corporate Banking in the U.S.

Mizuho also wins Best Bank for Coverage for Corporates in the U.S. and Best Bank for Ease of Doing Business for Corporates in the U.S. for second year in a row

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced it was named Best Bank in the U.S. by Crisil Coalition Greenwich in the Corporate Banking, Coverage for Corporates, and Ease of Doing Business for Corporates categories for the second consecutive year.

“We are proud to be named Best Bank by Crisil Coalition Greenwich and be recognized by clients for delivering differentiated solutions," said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO of Mizuho Securities USA and Head of CIB at Mizuho Americas. “At Mizuho, we have an intense focus on understanding our clients’ needs and collaborating across the firm to respond with creative, value-add ideas. It is an honor for us to be distinguished as an industry leader alongside our U.S. peers.”

From April through November 2025, Crisil Coalition Greenwich conducted 216 interviews in corporate banking and 243 interviews in corporate cash management at U.S.-based companies with $2 billion or more in annual revenue. In addition, 75 interviews were conducted with users of foreign exchange at corporations in the United States. Respondents evaluated banks based on product demand, quality of coverage, and capabilities in specific product areas.1

As rated by clients, Mizuho Americas received the highest designation, excellent/distinctive, for effectiveness of senior management, frequency of contact, responsiveness, proactive provision of advice, coordinating product specialists, and digitizing KYC processes.

Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics, and insights. Its award winners receive quality ratings from corporate clients that top those of competing banks by a statistically significant margin.

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion as of December 31, 2025. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lauren Bellmare, Managing Director, Mizuho Americas

lauren.bellmare@mizuhogroup.com

Caroline Babinski, Associate, Mizuho Americas

caroline.babinski@mizuhogroup.com

1 Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client – 2025 U.S. Corporate Banking Study