INE Earns G2 Spring 2026 Leader Badges and Breaks Into Top 10 for SMB Skills Training

Cary, NC, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE has been recognized with three G2 Spring 2026 badges, highlighting its continued momentum in online course delivery and technical skills development. This season’s recognition includes Leader status in the Online Course Providers Grid Report, Momentum Leader recognition in the Online Course Providers category, and a significant rise in the Small-Business Grid Report for Technical Skills Development—climbing 17 places to reach the top 10.

“The Spring G2 awards reflect the continued trust organizations place in INE to develop advanced technical skills and strengthen cybersecurity and IT teams,” said Lindsey Rinehart, CEO of INE. “Our movement into the top 10 for technical skills development among small businesses and sustained leadership in online course delivery demonstrate the real-world impact of our platform for both individuals and enterprise teams.”

INE’s G2 Spring 2026 distinctions include:

Leader, Grid Report for Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader, Momentum Grid Report for Online Course Providers

Leader, Small-Business Grid Report for Technical Skills Development

Market Position Analysis

G2 rankings are based on verified user reviews and performance indicators across customer satisfaction and market presence. As one of the most trusted software review platforms globally, G2’s recognition highlights the consistent value and reliability of INE’s training platform.

This Spring’s results reinforce INE’s strength across three key dimensions:

Market Leadership: Maintaining Leader status in the Online Course Providers Grid Report reflects INE’s continued reputation for delivering high-quality, hands-on training experiences.

Maintaining Leader status in the Online Course Providers Grid Report reflects INE’s continued reputation for delivering high-quality, hands-on training experiences. Growth and Momentum: Momentum Leader recognition demonstrates strong product development and customer adoption within the online training market.

Momentum Leader recognition demonstrates strong product development and customer adoption within the online training market. Expanding Reach Among Small Businesses: Rising 17 positions in the Small-Business Grid Report for Technical Skills Development highlights increasing adoption among growing organizations seeking scalable, practical IT and cybersecurity training.

Strengthening Support for Small and Growing Teams

INE’s rise into the top 10 in G2’s Small-Business Grid Report for Technical Skills Development reflects a growing focus on supporting small and mid-sized organizations with accessible, enterprise-grade training.

Earlier this year, INE expanded its offerings with the launch of a Professional Plan for Small Business, designed to provide SMB IT and cybersecurity teams with unlimited access to training at a predictable annual cost. The program includes access to INE’s full training catalog, more than 4,500 hands-on labs, and a certification voucher per license to help validate skills and support internal readiness goals.

Small businesses increasingly face the same cybersecurity risks and operational demands as larger enterprises but often operate with lean teams and limited time for structured skill development. By providing scalable training that is easy to deploy and maintain, INE helps SMB teams strengthen core capabilities across networking, systems administration, and cybersecurity.

“Our goal is to make world-class technical training accessible to organizations of every size,” said Rinehart. “As more small businesses rely on INE to develop critical skills and build resilient teams, it’s rewarding to see that reflected in our continued growth within G2’s small-business rankings.”

Training Depth and Real-World Application

Recent G2 reviews emphasize INE’s ability to deliver practical training aligned with real operational environments. One verified reviewer noted that “This platform helps learners understand theoretical concepts with ease, and it provides a safe environment to practice. The user experience is also excellent, with a responsive support team.” Another Cybersecurity professional shared that INE is a “Must-have for cybersecurity professionals”.

Organizations and individuals interested in strengthening technical capabilities across cybersecurity, networking, and cloud can learn more about INE’s training platform and certification programs by visiting ine.com.



About INE

INE is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

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