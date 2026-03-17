Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration



SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Network today announced the official Beta launch of its decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) compute orchestration layer. This marks a shift from fragmented hardware to a highly liquid market where compute is available on-demand, without the overhead of centralized gatekeepers. Powered by this architecture, Ocean Network allows modern data scientists and developers to bypass traditional cloud bottlenecks and move directly from code to execution.

Solving the "coordination problem" of decentralized compute





While the demand for high-performance GPUs has reached a fever pitch, decentralized compute has historically struggled with a usability gap. Most developers do not want to manage remote nodes, configure complex SSH keys, or gamble on unreliable uptime; they want to run code.

Ocean Network bridges this gap by focusing on the Orchestration Layer. To ensure top-tier reliability and performance from day one of Beta, Ocean Network is renting high-performance GPUs from Aethir, based on the partnership the two entered in 2025. This gives users immediate access to a massive fleet of industry-leading hardware, ranging from powerhouse NVIDIA H200s, H100s, and A100s to highly accessible 1060s and more.

"We aren't just giving data scientists and developers access to GPUs; we are giving them an orchestration layer that makes decentralized compute feel like a local execution," says the Ocean Network team. "This is the transition from manual infrastructure management to pure automatiON."

Moving forward, Ocean Network will start aggregating global, idle GPUs into a unified P2P network, allowing anyone to set up an Ocean Node and monetize their high-performing underutilized compute resources.

The Ocean Orchestrator: A resident of popular IDEs

Central to the Beta launch is the Ocean Orchestrator (formerly the Ocean VS Code Extension). Recognizing that the modern user’s workflow lives within their editor, the Orchestrator integrates natively with VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and Antigravity.

Unlike traditional cloud monopolies that force developers into expensive, rigid hardware tiers, Ocean Network offers total flexibility in resource allocation with no preset bundles. The UX is designed for granular control and speed:

Custom Selection: Filter and select specific hardware models (e.g., Nvidia H200, A100, Tesla 4) and set the exact minimum requirements for CPU and RAM; ONe-Click Submission: Deploy containerized jobs (Python or JavaScript) with a single click once the precise environment is mapped; Real-Time Retrieval: Monitor the job live and automatically pull results back to the user’s local environment.





Pure AutomatiON: The Pay-Per-Use economics

Ocean Network challenges the "Reserved Instance" models of AWS and GCP. In traditional cloud environments, users pay for the time a machine is "ON," regardless of whether it is actively computing or sitting idle.

Ocean Network introduces a Pay-Per-Use Escrow Mechanism deployed on Base (Ethereum L2) for low-fee, high-speed settlements. Funds are held in escrow and only released once the node successfully completes the job and returns the output. Users are charged strictly for the resources consumed by the specific job (time, hardware, and environment), effectively eliminating the cost of idle compute. All access and rewards are secured via wallet-based identity provided by Alchemy.

Security through Compute-to-Data (C2D)

For Web2 data scientists and AI agent aficionados handling sensitive data, Ocean utilizes Compute-to-Data (C2D). This architecture runs algorithms in isolated containers where the data resides. The raw data never leaves its perimeter; only the secure compute outputs are returned to the user.

Building the future of liquid compute

The Beta launch invites Web2 Data Scientists, Data Analysts, and Web3 Builders to experience a world where compute is a utility, not a bottleneck. While the initial Beta focus is on the demand side, that is empowering users to run jobs, the network will soon after expand to allow Node runners to monetize their idle high-power GPU and CPU capacity by joining the worker layer.

About Ocean Network

Ocean Network is a decentralized, peer-to-peer (P2P) compute network for pay-per-use compute jobs that turns idle or underutilized GPUs into usable distributed compute resources. It lets users choose a preferred Ocean Node with the resources the users need, submit a containerized job, and get results back without managing servers or infrastructure

CONTACT:

Name: Andreea Neagu

Job title: Marketing lead

Company: Ocean Network

Website: https://www.oncompute.ai/

Country: Singapore

Email: help@oncompute.ai

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